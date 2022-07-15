Does it really matter if you hit the ground running?

Analysis

There's a phrase in sport, 'hit the ground running'.

Start as you mean to go on, lay down a marker. But does it really matter how well you start, for instance, a football season?

I'll take a look at Town's first six games from their most recent four seasons, relegation from the Championship and their first three League One campaigns, to see if early season form counted for anything.

And I'll pick out a few of Town's stellar seasons from years gone by, to see if 'hitting the ground running', or not proved the catalyst for a successful season ahead.

Thumbs up from Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert to the fans, following their support after the team were relegated following the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City. Lambet has reconnected the team wit the fans...now the results are needed. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

SEASON 2018/19

Championship... finished 24th relegated.

Paul Lambert may have ended the campaign as manager with Town fans applauding him and his team despite relegation, in what was the most depressing season at Portman Road for decades. But it was Paul Hurst who got things up and running in 2018. Or more's the point, didn't.

So, did Town's season begin as it ended? Yes, pretty well. It started poorly and ended poorly.

First six league games: Blackburn (H) 2-2; Rotherham (A) 0-1; Aston Villa (H) 1-1; Derby (A) 0-2; Sheffield Wed (A) 1-2; Norwich (H) 1-1.

Three points from 18, although in Hurst's minor defence, if he has one, it was a tough opening six games. Not that when the 'easier' ones came along there was much improvement. Hurst was gone by October and, despite Lambert coming in, little changed.

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough in August. Picture Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

SEASON 2019/20

League One.... finished 11th. Season ended early because of Covid

Oh, how buoyant Blues fans were going into the club's first-ever League One campaign for about 200 years. 100 goals, 100 points, back in the Championship by Christmas. Not quite.

And yet, Town did 'hit the ground running'. After the first six games, the Blues were top of the table. But it all fell away, the confidence of a good start never maintained.

First six league games: Burton (A) 1-0; Sunderland (H) 1-1; Peterborough (A) 2-2; AFC Wimbledon (H) 2-1; Bolton (A) 5-0; Shrewsbury (H) 3-0.

Fourteen points from a possible 18. What a start. However, delve a bit deeper into those results and it tells a bit of a different story. At Peterborough, Town were saved by a 90th-minute Luke Chambers equaliser, two goals in the last 10 minutes beat Wimbledon, while Bolton were in all sorts of problems and playing youngsters to fill their team when Town arrived early in the season. Still, you can only beat what's in front of you.

Luke Chambers celebrates breaking the deadlock at Bloomfield Road. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

SEASON 2020/21

League One.... finished 9th.

There was a pattern developing here for Ipswich Town in League One. Or so it seemed. After the start to the season Town had, it would have been inconceivable to think Lambert would be sacked in the New Year as, for a second season on the bounce, Town were top after six matches. Only to fall away once more.

First six league games: Wigan (H) 2-0; Bristol Rovers (A) 2-0, Rochdale (H) 2-0; Milton Keynes Dons (A) 1-1; Blackpool (A) 4-1; Accrington Stanley (H) 2-0.

Sixteen points out of 18. Another great start. It may not have been the toughest of openers, Wigan were in a bit of turmoil, but the Blackpool result was a corker and buoyed all Town fans. Yet, between the end of November and the middle of February, Town won just four out of 15 games. Lambert departed and Cook came in, but he couldn't get them over the line.

The depressing scoreboard moments after Bolton Wanderers had scored their fifth goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

SEASON 2021/22

League One.... finished 11th.

Town started with Cook and ended with Kieran McKenna but this time the first six games of the campaign did tell the story of a disappointing season, even with new owners on board. Crowds were up, there were plenty of goals and plenty of positivity.

But on the pitch, it was frustrating. Town never 'hit the ground running'. In fact they never got going at all.

First six league games: Morecambe (H) 2-2; Burton (A) 1-2; Cheltenham (A) 1-2; Milton Keynes Dons (H) 2-2; AFC Wimbledon (H) 2-2; Bolton (H) 2-5.

Three points from 18 and 'Demolition Man' Cook had certainly shaken things up at Portman Road.

The trouble was that with a plethora of new signings, it was almost a new team - and on the pitch, it showed as Town never gelled, Cook went and McKenna came in.

Ipswich Town's John Wark (left) and Paul Mariner kiss the trophy - Credit: Archant

STELLAR CAMPAIGNS

SEASON 1980/81

Division One.... finished runners-up. Won UEFA Cup, FA Cup semi-finalists.

If ever there was a more predictable set of six results to open a league campaign, then the Super Blues' efforts in 1980/81 tell it all. Possibly, no definitely, Town's best-ever season in their history, it was almost a perfect six-game start on their way to a brilliant campaign.

First six league games: Leicester (A) 1-0; Brighton (H) 2-0; Stoke (A) 2-2; Everton (H) 4-0; Aston Villa (H) 1-0; Crystal Palace (A) 2-1.

Sixteen points out of a possible 18, but unlike in more recent times, Bobby Robson's Blues had the stamina and grit to see it through. Okay, some will say they should have won the title as well that season. But hey, if that's not being greedy, I don't know what is. Those of us lucky enough to be there, will never forget this season.

Town players celebrate promotion to the inaugural Premiership at Oxford in 1992. - Credit: Archant

SEASON 1991/92

Division Two.... Champions

John Lyall's Blues won promotion into the inaugural Premiership after a stellar campaign that began well, wobbled a bit in November, but got back on track in the New Year. Going deep in the FA Cup saw them lose in the last 16 at Liverpool after a replay. Not just promotion, but a Cup run and the title t'boot!

First six league games: Bristol Rovers (A) 3-3; Port Vale (H) 2-1; Middlesbrough (H) 2-1; Blackburn (A) 2-1; Swindon (H) 1-4; Southend (H) 1-0.

Thirteen points out of 18 and only that Swindon result standing out like a sore thumb after an injury-hit Town were undone by a wonderful performance from Robins' player/manager Glenn Hoddle. 'Hit the ground running' Town pretty well did - and it paid off.

Cool as a cucumber. Marcus Stewart nets Town's winner at Anfield, in December 2000 - Credit: Archant

SEASON 2000/01

Finished fifth... Premiership

The highest-finishing position by the Blues since the 1981/82 season, George Burley had got Town back into English football's top-flight and a remarkable season unfolded. Wins at Leeds, Man City, Liverpool, Everton and West Ham to name just five, saw Town in dreamland, with Champions League football within touching distance. Fifth place and a UEFA Cup spot were secured.

First six league games: Tottenham (A) 1-3; Manchester United (H) 1-1; Sunderland (H) 1-0; Leicester (A) 1-2; Villa (H) 1-2; Leeds (A) 2-1.

And yet, seven points out of 18 and Town were hardly setting the Premiership alight. The win at Leeds gave the team confidence though, and it was followed not too long after with a win at Everton. Town were up and running. A classic slow-burner of a season that got better and better.

CONCLUSION

So, does 'hit the ground running' mean success is sure to follow?

Well, according to the stats not really. Town have been top of League One in two of the last three years after six games, but faded away.

However, there are some templates to suggest good or bad starts can determine much.

Town were relegated under Hurst/Lambert in 2018/19 after their six-game start was dross, while Sir Bobby and John Lyall got off to very good starts on their way to UEFA Cup and Division Two championship glory in 1980/81 and 1991/92.

Over to you, Kieran....