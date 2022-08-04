Ball misses out as McKenna gives injury update ahead of Forest Green trip

Injury news

Dominic Ball will not be available this weekend - Credit: Pagepix

Dominic Ball will once again miss out when Ipswich Town travel to Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

The central midfielder, who joined from QPR earlier in the summer, missed the opening-day draw with an ankle injury and is not yet ready to make his Town debut.

“I think he’s going to fall just short for this weekend,” manager Kieran McKenna said.

“He’s been back on the grass this week, he’s very close to joining the training group for tomorrow but Saturday is just going to come around too quick.

“Hopefully he’ll be involved in the fixtures next week, hopefully against Colchester (on Tuesday).”

McKenna has no further injuries to contend with, aside from defender Corrie Ndaba, who is ruled out with a minor hip injury.

McKenna said: “Corrie has a very, very slight strain in his one of his hip flexors, so he’s not trained this week but it shouldn’t be anything long-term. He isn’t available for tomorrow.”

Following Saturday’s game, McKenna’s attention will turn to Colchester’s visit in the Carabao Cup.

Changes are likely, as the Town boss takes a thorough look at his squad.

“There’ll certainly be changes,” he said. “But I wouldn’t like to speak about any individuals at this point.

“It’s important that we use the game to utilise the squad, give minutes to the squad, make sure everyone is fit and available and gets enough minutes across the next month.

“But it’s a game that we want to win. We want to progress in the cup competitions and that starts with Colchester on Tuesday.

“There will be changes in the team for sure from the Saturday team but also we’ll be picking a team that we think is competitive enough and will have enough to perform well and win the game.”