'I'll do whatever's in my power' - Ball makes vow to Ipswich Town fans

Interview

Dominic Ball is one of four new signings through the door at Ipswich Town. STUART WATSON spoke to the midfielder.

Dominic Ball has made a promise to Ipswich Town fans... he'd just like them to do something for him first.

The 26-year-old had a book published in April this year. It's called From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams and it documents his football journey. From being released by Watford, to not quite making it at Tottenham and the five loans spells which preceded him to becoming a fans' favourite at QPR, it's all covered with searing honesty.

This is no ordinary autobiography though. Ball also tells the tale of five of his childhood football friends. Most of them, as is statistically likely, suffered heartbreak along the way. One of them, Spencer McCall, tragically is no longer with us. He lost his life to rare form of bone cancer last summer, with proceeds of the book going to research charity Sarcoma UK as a result.

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Speaking after his first outing for Town in last weekend's pre-season win at Needham Market, Ball's face lights up at the mention of his publication.

"Sales stalled for a bit, then when I signed here they started going up again, which is brilliant," he says.

"I've just signed one out there for someone actually. It does mean a lot for the Ipswich fans to be buying the book because it's for something that's close to my heart.

"I think we're at 1,500 now and I want to get to 2,000. We'll just keep pushing and raise as much money as we can. To everyone that gets one - I appreciate it."

Dominic Ball, right, in action for QPR last season - Credit: PA

QPR fans certainly appreciated Ball. Upon news of his release at the end of last season, following 90 Championship appearances over three seasons, there was universal praise for his professionalism, commitment and desire.

"To be honest, that's my job - that's the least I can do!" says Ball. "If I could do more I would.

"The least fans expect from their players is to give 100%, work hard, be passionate and play with a smile on their faces.

"I loved my time at QPR and I do believe that I'm going to love my time at Ipswich. Hopefully I'll be able to share a lot of success with the fans.

"I absolutely love winning and I will do whatever's within my power to make sure we win games."

Aberdeen’s Dominic Ball celebrates victory after the Betfred Cup semi final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. - Credit: PA

After departing Loftus Road, Ball revealed he was 'talking to a few Championship clubs', adding ' I think I have done enough over the last three years, over my whole career actually, to get another good club, hopefully one that's pushing in the Championship'.

It was Ipswich Town, heading into a fourth successive season of League One football, who managed to get the deal done though.

"Ipswich is a massive club," said Ball. "With the manager (Kieran McKenna), the staff and the squad of players here it was very enticing to come and very attractive to me.

"It's a project here, the gaffer sold that to me and I wanted to be part of that. I'm still young, I'm still learning. To be under a manager like him at this period of my career is really important.

Albie Armin and Dominic Ball go through their stretches. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

"I've been here for one week now, it's proving that it was a great decision for me.

"The gaffer had said to me that I'll be pleasantly surprised by the intensity of training. The quality and the standard - especially the tackles! - has been evident. We've been straight into it.

"There are some very good players here. We're very athletic, very fit. Already, in the first week of pre-season you can see that. Come the first game of the season we'll be even sharper."

It's not just the mention of his book which draws a beaming smile from Ball. Asked if he had spoken to his former QPR team-mate Andre Dozzell about life at Ipswich, he replied: "Yeah - I love Doz!

Queens Park Rangers' Andre Dozzell during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

"Aaliyah, his girlfriend, is good friends with my fiancee so they are going to be very helpful telling us where to eat, where to live. I did the same for him when he came to QPR so now I need his help as an Ipswich boy!

"He was here for years wasn't he? He loved it. He couldn't give me too much on the manager, but he was telling me about the size of the club and the passion of the fans."

Ipswich, having also signed three proven League One players in Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules, are the current joint title favourites for 2022/23 alongside Sheffield Wednesday.

"Of course promotion is the aim," said Ball. "But that's so long away.

Dominic Ball at a first half corner at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

"At the minute we're first week of pre-season. We've got to start performing well as a squad, as a team. We've got to have a good team spirit. I think that will come.

"It's very cliched, but we'll take it a step at a time - the first game of the season, the first 10 - and we'll see where we are come Christmas.

"I've only been here a week, but all the lads, all the staff have been very welcoming. The fans I've seen about too. It seems like a really big club and it looks as if everyone' on the same page, everyone wants the same thing and everyone's going to give it their all this year."