'I want nothing more than this club to get promoted'... new signing Ball

Dominic Ball has said that Ipswich Town is 'a great place to be' as he put pen to paper on a move to Portman Road.

The former QPR midfielder/defender has penned a two-year deal at the Blues and says the club's clear ambitions were important in his decision making.

"Ipswich Town is a massive club," Ball, 26, and who played 23 times for the Hoops last season, scoring once, said.

"I think where the club is at the moment, it's a great place to be with the ambition to get back into the Championship. That was massive for me. I want to be part of that."

Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can also play across numerous positions at the back.

The 6ft 2ins signing has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.

"Yes, I trained under Kieran McKenna when I was a youngster at Spurs," he added.

"So when Kieran came to Ipswich, I was buzzing to get here. I can't wait to be out on the pitch, here in the stadium, in front of the fans."

In all Ball played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

"I really enjoyed my three years at QPR. I made 100 appearances, made good friends and got on well with the supporters. I'm looking forward to doing similar here.

"I honestly believe I'm coming into the peak of my career. I have still got so much to offer, that's why this is such a big move for me."

Ipswich fans were delighted at the signing of Ball, so what can they expect from him?

"You'll get more than 100% from me," he said.

"Passion, I love playing football. I'll break up the play, start attacks from that midfield role, I'm versatile, can play at the back.

"I want nothing more than this club to get promoted.

"I enjoy having a laugh, but it's important to do the right things and keep standards high. Team spirit is important and I'll do my bit and I'm sure others will be doing it as well."

McKenna said: “We’re delighted to have Dom on board.

“He has a good level of experience and he also has a fantastic character. He has been highly regarded at every club he has been at, and he lives his life to a high level of professionalism.

“Dom is also a very mature player who understands the game well. He can break play up and distribute the ball well. He is also versatile and brings a lot of attributes to the squad.”