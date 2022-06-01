News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Breaking

Town on verge of second summer signing

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:40 PM June 1, 2022
Updated: 2:16 PM June 1, 2022
West Bromwich Albion's Alex Mowatt (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Dominic Ball battle for the ball

Ipswich Town are on the verge of signing ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are on the verge of signing ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball, we understand.

Ball, 26, played 23 times for QPR last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He will arrive as a free transfer.

In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can play across numerous positions at the back.

He has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.

Town signed striker Freddie Ladapo on Monday.

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Dame Judi Dench during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Suffolk Live News

Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kersey Road closure due to filming PICTURE; CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Road closures in Suffolk to be aware of ahead of the Jubilee Bank Holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The proposed masterplan for Great Barton which would see up to 1,375 new homes built on agricultural

Suffolk Highways

Highways chiefs fear 'severe impact' of 1,375-home plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed Freddie Ladapo, pictured with Kieran McKenna, on a free transfer.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town make first summer signing as striker joins on free transfer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon