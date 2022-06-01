Breaking
Town on verge of second summer signing
Ipswich Town are on the verge of signing ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball, we understand.
Ball, 26, played 23 times for QPR last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He will arrive as a free transfer.
In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.
Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can play across numerous positions at the back.
He has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.
Town signed striker Freddie Ladapo on Monday.