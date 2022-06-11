News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Insight: What fans can expect from new signing Ball

Mark Heath

Published: 12:30 PM June 11, 2022
Rangers' Dominic Ball lift the cup after winning the Petrofac Training Scottish Cup final at Hampden

Dominic Ball signed for Ipswich Town last week - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town made experienced defensive midfielder Dominic Ball their second signing of the summer last week - here's what fans can expect from him...

Ball, 26, played 23 times for QPR last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He arrives as a free transfer on a two-year deal.

In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

Dominic Ball, looking forward to the challenge at Ipswich Town. - Credit: ITFC

Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can also play across numerous positions at the back.

The 6ft 2ins signing has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.

To get an idea what Town fans can expect, Ross Halls spoke to QPR programme editor Ben Kosky.

You can watch that here...


