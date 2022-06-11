Video
Insight: What fans can expect from new signing Ball
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town made experienced defensive midfielder Dominic Ball their second signing of the summer last week - here's what fans can expect from him...
Ball, 26, played 23 times for QPR last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He arrives as a free transfer on a two-year deal.
In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.
Ball, a product of the Tottenham youth set-up - where he worked with Town boss Kieran McKenna - plays primarily as a defensive midfielder, but can also play across numerous positions at the back.
The 6ft 2ins signing has played for Cambridge United, Rangers - where he helped them win the Scottish Championship in 2015/16 - Rotherham, Peterborough and Aberdeen, as well as QPR.
To get an idea what Town fans can expect, Ross Halls spoke to QPR programme editor Ben Kosky.
You can watch that here...