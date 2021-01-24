Donacien impresses as Town trio make successful starts to loan spells

Published: 5:30 AM January 24, 2021

Janoi Donacien has joined Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season - Credit: FTFC

A trio of Ipswich Town players made successful starts to loan spells away from the club yesterday.

Janoi Donacien joined Fleetwood Town on Friday and, just 24 hours later, started at right-back as the Cod Army drew 0-0 at Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old earned plenty of plaudits on his debut and was the highest-rated player on the pitch according to highly-regarded football statistics website whoscored.com, as he won balls in the air and on the ground.

Adam Przybek was solid between the sticks as the goalkeeper’s new club Chesterfield beat Wrexham 2-1, with the Welshman commanding his box, distributing well and punching clear while not having any big saves to make.

Lastly, Corrie Ndaba made a long-awaited debut at left-back for Ayr United as the Honest Men drew 0-0 with Dunfermline in the Scottish second-tier.

“It was intense but I enjoyed it,” he said after the game. “We had a clean sheet and a good point away from home so that’s something to build on.”