Donacien impresses as Town trio make successful starts to loan spells
- Credit: FTFC
A trio of Ipswich Town players made successful starts to loan spells away from the club yesterday.
Janoi Donacien joined Fleetwood Town on Friday and, just 24 hours later, started at right-back as the Cod Army drew 0-0 at Wigan Athletic.
The 27-year-old earned plenty of plaudits on his debut and was the highest-rated player on the pitch according to highly-regarded football statistics website whoscored.com, as he won balls in the air and on the ground.
Adam Przybek was solid between the sticks as the goalkeeper’s new club Chesterfield beat Wrexham 2-1, with the Welshman commanding his box, distributing well and punching clear while not having any big saves to make.
Lastly, Corrie Ndaba made a long-awaited debut at left-back for Ayr United as the Honest Men drew 0-0 with Dunfermline in the Scottish second-tier.
“It was intense but I enjoyed it,” he said after the game. “We had a clean sheet and a good point away from home so that’s something to build on.”
Most Read
- 1 These are the neighbourhoods in Suffolk where Covid rates are still rising
- 2 Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages
- 3 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods
- 4 People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say
- 5 'I thought we were really good' - Lambert's assessment of dire 1-0 home loss to Peterborough
- 6 Matchday Recap: Town lose as McGuinness puts through his own net
- 7 Man who had sex with underage girl avoids prison
- 8 All Suffolk over 80s to be offered first Covid vaccine by end of January, health leaders pledge
- 9 Ipswich Town 0-1 Peterborough United: Toothless Town beaten as McGuinness own goal settles it
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Peterborough United