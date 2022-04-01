'Someone is going to get a 4-0 or 5-0 soon' - Janoi Donacien on Ipswich Town form, 'phenomenal' Christian Walton and 'awesome' Wes Burns

Janoi Donacien says confidence in the Ipswich Town camp is sky high. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien believes confident Ipswich Town are going to give somebody a heavy beating soon.

The Blues' 1-0 win against high-flying Plymouth last weekend was far more comprehensive than the scoreline suggests.

Kieran McKenna's men are unbeaten in 11 (W6 D5) and can also argue that they deserved more from draws against MK Dons, Cheltenham, Morecambe, Portsmouth and Oxford.

Such form gives hope that the near perfect six-game finish which is going to be required to gatecrash the League One play-offs is possible.

Tomorrow, the Blues host 16th place Cambridge United at Portman Road - a team who have lost heavily at Sheffield Wednesday (6-0), Wycombe (3-0) and Oxford (4-2) in recent weeks.

"I don't think there's any pressure on us," said Donacien. "We just keep playing the way we've been playing. We're really enjoying it. And once you start enjoying it the pressure kind of eases off.

"I think the pressure is on the teams above us. The pressure is on them to stay where they are. We'll just keep doing what we're doing and ticking the games off.



"I'm just really enjoying working with the lads right now. The stadium is packed out, the crowd are singing along, we are playing really, really well. So it's really positive stuff.

"I think someone is going to get a 4-0 or 5-0 soon because we are creating so much. We just haven't been able to get that second goal. It will come though."

Reflecting on Town letting a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at Cambridge United last October, the defender added: "They stole some points from us, so we have to make it right on Saturday. It's another big crowd (close to 24,000 tickets sold), the fans have been terrific, so we have to play high tempo and put on a show.

Donacien has had the strangest of Ipswich Town careers. Signed by Paul Hurst from Accrington Stanley, he originally had to join on loan due to work permit issues. By the time that red-tape situation had been sorted, and the deal had been made permanent, he found himself down the pecking order under new boss Paul Lambert and was loaned back to Accrington.

Limited game time followed for the St Lucian over Town's first season-and-a-half at League One level and he subsequently spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood.

The 28-year-old survived Paul Cook's summer cull though and has started 34 league games for the Blues this season, taking his game to another level on the right side of a back three under McKenna.



Asked what had got him through the difficult times, he replied: "Just positivity to be honest, It's been a weird one for me here. I have just tried to not take things personally, keep my head down and keep working hard. It's just been pure positivity."

Speaking about Donacien at the Fans' Forum on Tuesday night, McKenna said: "What a joy to work with, honestly.

"He’s one of the most bubbly, effervescent characters you’ll meet. He bounces around full of enthusiasm like a 19-year-old every day.

“I saw him in the Sunderland game for the first time, but watching the games on video I was thinking ‘he’s a good player’, so I was looking forward to seeing him.





“I can only say he’s a credit in terms of how he applies himself and the energy that he brings to the group."



Donacien, of course, has been part of a team that has kept 12 clean sheets in 17 games since McKenna's arrival.





"It's become part of us," he said. "We work so hard off the ball and, with the ball, we smother teams. We make it so difficult for them to create from the start. It comes from the forwards pressing to us squeezing in behind them. As a team we are super proud of these clean sheets.

"I can't remember the last striker, the last number nine, to score against us. As long as we keep doing that I think we have got a great chance."

On goalkeeper Christian Walton, he said: "I think everyone feels there's a safety behind us. Christian is a phenomenal goalkeeper. He sweeps up, he catches crosses and his distribution is really, really good as well. When he's been called upon he's made some terrific saves. Us knowing he's behind us is really good."

And on his blossoming right-sided partnership with flying wing-back Wes Burns, Donacien added: "Wes is the man! If I'm ever in trouble I just give him the ball and he'll run past eight players and score!

"Because I played with him last year (at Fleetwood) I knew how much a threat he was. Once he gets his feet in the dirt he's ready to go. He's awesome man."