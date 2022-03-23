'We need three teams to slip up' - Donacien on Town's play-off run-in

Interview

Janoi Donacien believes Ipswich Town may be the best team in League One, but knows their play-off destiny likely sits in the hands of others.

The defender, who captained the side at Oxford on Saturday with Sam Morsy only on the bench due to injury, is confident in his side’s ability following an excellent start under new boss Kieran McKenna.

The Blues would have been fifth in the table had the season started when McKenna took over in December, but reality sees them sit six points back from the final play-off place in ninth.

Seven games remain, starting with the visit of fourth-placed Plymouth on Saturday, with Donacien believing his side can mix it with the division’s best.

"It took me until Monday to stop thinking about it," the defender said, discussing the Blues’ heart-breaking 1-1 draw at Oxford. "It was a tough one to take after we played so well.

"We feel like we’ve been the stronger team in pretty much every game we’ve played under the boss. Apart from patches in games, we’ve not really given up much and we’ve shown a lot of what we can do as well.

"We need three teams to slip up (to get into the play-off places), and we need to capitalise and punish teams - especially when we play them like on Saturday against Plymouth.

"It’s really just about focusing on us. If we play as well as we can, then I’m sure we’ll come away with the three points. I feel like, on our day, we’re the best team in the league and we’re capable of taking on anyone in the league."

Following Saturday’s game, Ipswich face Cambridge (h), Shrewsbury (a), Rotherham (a), Wigan (h), Crewe (a) and Charlton (h) to end the campaign.

Sunderland hold the final play-off place, six points ahead of Town, with Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe five ahead of the Blues.

Portsmouth could also jump above Town if they win their game in hand.