'We'll have to be better on Saturday' - Town fans on Doncaster win

Mark Heath

Published: 10:53 AM February 9, 2022
Ipswich Town fans Jon Watson, left, and Ben De'ath enjoy the 1-0 win at Doncaster Rovers last night

- Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town made it six wins out of eight under Kieran McKenna with a dominant 1-0 victory at struggling Doncaster last night - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues were always in control, but ultimately had to settle for just one goal, midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson pouncing on the rebound from Macauley Bonne's header to slot home after 39 minutes.

Bonne, Janoi Donacien and James Norwood all had chances to kill the game off in the second stanza, but in the end a single strike proved enough.

The win sets up a huge game at MK Dons on Saturday, backed by more than 7,000 travelling fans.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras after the match... 

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game...

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

