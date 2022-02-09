'The best football team who have come here' - Rovers boss on Town

Video

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey praised Ipswich Town after the Blues beat his struggling side 1-0 at the Keepmoat last night.

Rovers remain rooted to the bottom of the League One table after Town totally controlled the game in South Yorkshire, Tyreeq Bakinson's 39th-minute strike proving enough to secure all three points.

It was a blow for Donny, who came into the game off the back of a season's-best result, beating promotion-chasers Sunderland 2-1 away at the weekend.

McSheffrey told the Yorkshire Post: "Obviously, we are disappointed to lose the game.

"I think in terms of how they play, they are probably the best football team who have come here, in terms of their first-half performance and the way they move the ball and the rotations.

"We got to grips with it when we spoke to them at half-time, but sometimes, you want players to work things out on the pitch and it made we have to sit off a bit deeper.

"We defended what they threw at us, but the goal was cheap. At least, make them work for their goal and as good as their play was in all their build-up, we actually defended quite well when they got into our box in the first half.

"But to give the goal away was disappointing.

"In the second half, we stopped their free-flowing football with our shape. Did we have enough threats on their goal? No.

"I was happy that we did not look a soft easy touch and we handled their wide men who are a real threat.

"The Ipswich team are a really fit bunch of lads, but we did not cause enough problems in terms of in their penalty box and in behind them."