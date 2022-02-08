Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players in their 1-0 Doncaster win

Conor Chaplin with an acrobatic effort on goal during the second half at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town beat Doncaster Rovers 1-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

The Ipswich goalkeeper had very little to do throughout this game, but he dealt with everything he did face well as he collected balls in his box and kicked under pressure on a few occasions. 6

Janoi Donacien

Another solid display from Town’s right-sided central defender, who got through this game with minimal concern as he and his team-mates saw off anything Doncaster were able to offer. Headed over inside the box as he threatened goal as a set piece broke down. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson celebrates opening the scoring for Ipswich at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Like Donacien, this was another good display from the centre back who defended calmly all night and made some important interceptions as he positioned himself well. Had a few moments where he was maybe a little too relaxed on the ball, but he wasn’t punished for them. Headed a couple over from inside the box. 7

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man positioned himself well all night, meaning he never looked overly troubled by a Doncaster forward line who asked few questions of the Ipswich defence. His stint as stand-in skipper ends with three wins from four games during Sam Morsy’s ban. 7

Wes Burns

Fit to play after limping out of Saturday’s game and offered his side width on the right flank, linking well with Conor Chaplin and Donacien as he looked to work the right flank. Unusually, Ipswich operated predominantly down their left, but Burns was still able to contribute well. 6

Dominic Thompson under pressure at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Dominic Thompson

The Brentford loanee was able to get forward much more often in this game and was involved in plenty of positive phases of play, before putting in the cross which led to the Ipswich opener. Was involved throughout during what was his best display so far in an Ipswich shirt. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson

The Bristol City loanee replaced Tom Carroll in the middle of midfield and had some neat and tidy moments on the ball, as well as some sloppy ones, before tapping home Ipswich’s opening goal. He showed plenty of control and some inventive moments before being replaced in the second period. Like Thompson, this was his best Ipswich display yet. 7

Lee Evans

The Welshman swept the ball around well throughout this game, moving Ipswich around the field. He had loose moments, but also plenty where he kept the ball well for Ipswich, also winning midfield battles when he needed to. You would think he and Morsy will resume their midfield partnership when the latter returns from suspension on Saturday. 7

Bersant Celina made the starting line-up at Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bersant Celina

Back in the side and had some good moments on the ball, looking to pick up pockets of space in a bid to make things happen and create chances. It didn’t always come off for the Kosovo international but the intent was certainly there. 7

Conor Chaplin

Saturday’s match-winner was a positive influence for Town throughout this game, grafting in all areas of the field and cleverly flicking on with his head to set up the opening goal. He tried to be inventive throughout, picking up good positions, linking well with team-mates and threatening the Doncaster defence. 8

Macauley Bonne after another missed chance saved by the keeper during the second half at Doncaster - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne

Town’s leading scorer was back in the side and headed two first-half chances over, before forcing home keeper Jonathan Mitchell into the save which led to Bakinson’s opener. Had his team-mate not scored, we would have been talking about a big chance missed, before another header was saved by Mitchell in the second half. He’d have scored it in September. Was replaced for the final 15 minutes of a game in which he got into some excellent positions but couldn’t make them count. 6

Idris El Mizouni (for Bakinson, 76)

On for Bakinson for the final 15 minutes of this game and put his foot on the ball well to calm things down at times. n/a

James Norwood (for Bonne, 77)

Brought an energy in attack as Ipswich worked to see this game out. He’ll be unhappy not to have hit the target with an early shot which flew wide before having a tame effort saved late on. n/a

Sone Aluko (for Chaplin, 87)

The attacker had a late, deflected, shot saved by Doncaster keeper Jonathan Mitchell. n/a