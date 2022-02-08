News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Here's how you can watch Town at Doncaster live tonight

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:15 PM February 8, 2022
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne after the final whistle.

Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate Ipswich Town's 6-0 home win over Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season. They travel to Doncaster tonight - Credit: stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town travel to League One basement boys Doncaster Rovers for a must-win game tonight - here's how you can watch it live.

The game at the Keepmoat Stadium kicks off at 7.45pm, with Town expected to have over 1,000 away fans in attendance - the last few of their 1,250 ticket allocation will be available at the game.

But if you haven't got a ticket or can't travel, you can still watch Kieran McKenna's men via the iFollow streaming service.

The Blues, of course, hold the League One record for number of fans watching live via the stream - an incredible 6.075 fans watched on remotely as Town thumped Gillingham 4-0 last month.

You can watch tonight's match for £10 here.


Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town
