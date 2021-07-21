News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Downes starts for U23s at Needham Market

Stuart Watson

Published: 8:31 PM July 21, 2021   
Flynn Downes pictures in the pre-match warm up.

Championship clubs Bournemouth, Peterborough and Barnsley have all shown interest in Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

Bournemouth transfer target Flynn Downes has started for Ipswich Town's Under-23s at Needham Market tonight, with Lincoln bound Teddy Bishop not involved.


Downes was left out of the U23s' draw at Bury Town last week after the Cherries made a move, but with those talks having stalled he has been given his first run out of the summer at Bloomfields this evening.

Championship clubs Barnsley and Peterborough have also shown interest in the former England U19 international.

Bishop, meanwhile, has been left out ahead of his impending move to fellow League One side Lincoln City.

Myles Kenlock, Kayden Jackson and Brett McGavin - also among the senior players instructed by manager Paul Cook to start pre-season training with Kieron Dyer's 23s - also start at Needham, as does striker Ben Morris following his long road to recovery from two serious knee injuries.

TOWN U23 TEAM: Bort; Agbaje, Smith, Baggott, Kenlock; McGavin, Downes, Crane, Page; Jackson, Morris.

