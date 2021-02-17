News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Downes to serve two-game ban for Northampton red

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 3:36 PM February 17, 2021   
Flynn Downes is shown his first yellow in the Town v Northampton (league one) match match at Portman

Flynn Downes is shown his first yellow in the Town v Northampton (league one) match match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 16 February 2021. - Credit: Photo: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Flynn Downes will serve a two-game ban for the red card he was shown in last night's 0-0 home draw with Northampton Town.

It was unclear on the night when the midfielder was actually shown his two bookings during a dramatic end to a dire stalemate.

In the final minute of the match, Alan Judge was adjudged to have dived in the box. The Irishman reacted angrily and referee Darren Drysdale squared up him in response, appearing to butt his head towards the Town playmaker.

Drysdale - who has today issued a public apology for that incident - flashed a yellow card in the aftermath of that exchange and it was unclear whether that was for Judge or Downes, who pushed the referee away.

It turns out that yellow card was intended for Judge, with Downes' two quickfire bookings coming for a foul and subsequent angry response in stoppage-time.

With the charge being 'offensive language', the 22-year-old will miss two games rather the usual one for two bookings. It means he'll be unavailable for Saturday’s match at home to in-form Oxford United and next Tuesday’s trip to second-place Hull City.

Football
Ipswich News

