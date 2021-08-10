Flynn Downes joins Swansea City

Breaking

Published: 10:02 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 10:10 AM August 10, 2021

Flynn Downes, has signed a four-year deal with Swansea City - Credit: SWANSEA CITY FC

Flynn Downes has left Town to join Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has signed a four-year deal at Liberty Stadium.

Flynn progressed through the Club’s academy, making his first-team debut in the opening game of the 2017/18 season, a 1-0 win over Birmingham.

The 22-year-old went on to make a further 98 appearances for Town.

Although the fee is undisclosed, the EADT understands it is close to £1.5m, with the potential to climb above £2m with add-ons.