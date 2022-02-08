Matchday Live: Another big night as Town head to Doncaster

Live

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Doncaster Rovers this evening.

The Blues will be looking for their second win in four days, as they look to back up Saturday's 1-0 success over Gillingham.

Doncaster sit bottom of the table and were beaten 6-0 when they visited Portman Road earlier in the season, but head into this game on the back of an impressive victory at Sunderland on Saturday.

All 24 League One teams are in action this evening, meaning the picture could change significantly. Town currently sit eight points back from the final play-off place.

