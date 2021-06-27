Drinan set to sign for Leyton Orient

Exclusive

Aaron Drinan is set to sign for League Two side Leyton Orient.

Ipswich Town striker Aaron Drinan is set to sign for League Two side Leyton Orient over the coming days.

The 23-year-old Irishman will become the 20th senior player to exit Portman Road since the end of last season as manager Paul Cook looks to completely overhaul the squad.

Leyton Orient finished 11th in the fourth-tier last season and have ambitions of kicking on under new boss Kenny Jackett. The London club have signed experienced players Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles and Paul Smyth so far this summer.

Drinan joined Ipswich from Waterford in January 2018 and was soon labelled 'Murph' by his team-mates due to similarities in style and background to former Blues star Daryl Murphy.

Following loan spells at non-league Sutton United, back at Waterford, Swedish side GAIS and Scottish second-tier outfit Ayr United, he finally made his Blues debut on the opening day of last season due to a striker shortage.

The front man did well in the early matches of the campaign, only to suffer a thigh injury which sidelined him for two months.

Upon his return to fitness, Drinan said he was out 'to prove I'm the best striker at the club'. But he only started five more matches, his one goal for the team a scrappy equaliser at Crewe.





IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (4): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, £500k), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan).

OUT (13): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (all released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.