Dyer leaves role as Town U23s boss in 'surprise' move

Breaking

Kieron Dyer has left his role as Ipswich Town's Under 23 manager - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kieron Dyer has left his role as Ipswich Town Under 23s manager.

Dyer, a 33-cap former England international and graduate of the Town youth system in the 1990s, has resigned from his position and has left the club.

The highly-regarded coach, who has played a significant role in the development of a number of the club's young players in recent years, stepped up to coach the Town first-team in the first few months of Paul Cook's reign, before doing so again to assist John McGreal in the wake of Cook's sacking in December.

A club statement reads: "Ipswich Town Football Club can confirm that Kieron Dyer has resigned from his position as U23s manager with immediate effect.

"Kieron had been in charge of the young Blues since October 2020 and leaves the U23s following a successful season to date."

Town CEO Mark Ashton said: “It has come as a surprise to us that Kieron wishes to stand down from his role as U23s manager.

“Kieron’s played his part in the development of some of our young players and we thank him for his efforts.

“I speak on behalf of everyone at the club in wishing Kieron all the very best with his future.”

McGreal has been working with Dyer to coach Town's young players this season and is likely to take the team for the remainder of the season.

Dyer had been in his role since October of 2020 and departs with his team top of Professional Development League Two South table, having finished second last season.