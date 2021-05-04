'This club is going to be flying next season' - Dyer on 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury and Vincent-Young injury

Published: 9:58 PM May 4, 2021 Updated: 10:32 PM May 4, 2021

Ipswich Town Under-23s boss Kieron Dyer has taken on more first team duties since Paul Cook's appointment.

Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer believes the club will be flying next season under manager Paul Cook.

Under-23s boss Dyer has been elevated to a first team role under Cook and was put forward for post-match media duties following tonight’s 0-0 draw at Shrewsbury.

“It was a lot different this nil-nil,” said Dyer, Town having now played out a goalless draw in six of their last 10 matches.

“In the six or seven weeks that I’ve been involved with the first team I’ve been bored in a lot of games because we haven’t treated anything in the final third.

“The pleasing thing in the last two games is the number of chances we’ve created and that’s something for the manager to build on next season.

“The worrying thing is that for all the chances we created tonight I don’t think we hit the target, which is a must. You have to work the goalkeeper.

“The manager has been quite vocal that there will be a lot players leaving and a lot of players coming in.

“I’m sure he’ll be bringing players in at the top end of the pitch who deliver goals.

“If does that then this club will be going onwards and upwards.”

Players react to the ball needlessly goes out of play at Shrewsbury Town.

Asked if fans were starting to see glimpses of what Cook’s brand of football is about, Dyer replied: “A hundred per cent. In a way he doesn’t show respect to the opposition, it’s all about us, us, us. He wants to dominate the ball, to create chances, for us to put the ball in the box, he wants people in the box.

“From the six/seven weeks I’ve been involved with the first team we haven’t been seeing that enough.

“He has his beliefs. We talk about managers having their identity. He went to a three at the back, which pained him, but he thought that we had still had a chance for the play-offs so he would adjust to the players rather than the players adjusting to him.

“So I thought he deserved some credit for that.

“Then when he realised that wasn’t working he went back to what he believed rather than what works for the players.

“Some people say his words have been very harsh, but that’s the way it was.

“I’ve been around a lot of managers in my time and, forget all the one liners and all the enthusiasm, he knows his football.

“Tactically I have learnt so much from him. I will say to the Ipswich fans that you can see with all the infrastructure coming in place with Mark Ashton – and I know Andy Ralls from my time at West Ham – that this club has been praying for that kind of infrastructure.

“I think we’ve got one of the best managers around. If we get the kind of recruitment that he wants then this club is going to be flying next season, 100%.”

Kane Vincent-Young goes off with a suspected shoulder injury at Shrewsbury Town.

With Kane Vincent-Young going off in injury-time with a painful looking shoulder injury, Dyer added: “He’s being assessed. He was in real discomfort out there, but just before I came out here his pain had gone so hopefully it’s not as bad as what we think.

“Hopefully he’s back for pre-season because he’s been a real highlight with the cameo he’s made in the last few games.

“When you see him going down I just thought of myself where you just can’t catch a break.”