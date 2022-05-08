Ipswich Town: Most-read stories of the week
The football season came to an end for Ipswich Town last weekend with a 4-0 win over Charlton.
But it hasn't stopped there being plenty to talk about since.
Starting with Andy Warren's look back at James Norwood's career at Town, as he said goodbye with a goal in that 4-0 win over Charlton. Norwood's confirmation of his release coming later in the week.
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/itfc-striker-james-norwood-exit-analysis-8934636
So, Town finished 11th in League One, which was a huge disappointment. Stuart Watson gave his thoughts on where Town are right now, with some very sobering facts.
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/itfc-finish-11th-in-league-one-stuart-watson-8935270
And Town boss Kieran McKenna admitted he was under no illusion about the task ahead.
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/mckenna-knows-itfc-must-improve-next-season-8935822
Indeed, by now everyone was throwing their two penn'orth in on the season just gone. Mike Bacon was next!
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/mike-bacon-on-the-blues-8937864
The Kings of Anglia Podcast team (yes, all five) held their review of the season, with best goals, best signing, moment of the season and much more... Listen to it here:
Later in the week, Town confirmed the departures of four players on Thursday, as Andy Warren reported. There were no real surprises.
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/itfc-announce-2022-retained-list-8945040
And finally... it was Jim Magilton's birthday on Friday. So we celebrated the popular Irishman's big day with a look back at some of his brilliant Town moments, including video action of that hat-trick against Bolton.
https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/ipswich-town/jim-magilton-birthday-picture-celebration-8945912