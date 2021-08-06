News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ipswich Town give Suffolk superstar Sheeran squad number for new season

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:10 PM August 6, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM August 6, 2021
Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by Ipswich Town for the 2021/22 season

Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by Ipswich Town for the 2021/22 season - Credit: EdSheeran/Instagram

Ipswich Town-supporting superstar Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by the Blues for the new season.

Sheeran, who appears on the front of the Blues' home, away and women's shirts for the coming season through his sponsorship of the club, will also have his name on the back of one after being handed the No.17 jersey on the club's official squad list.

The number is linked to the musician's birthday, which he celebrates on February 17, while Sheeran's involvement could extend further, with plans to invite him to join the official squad photoshoot.

Sheeran was a regular at Portman Road prior to football's coronavirus shutdown in March of 2020 and, as well as sponsoring the club's shirts with the logo for his new tour, also brought global attention to the club when he streamed a gig from Portman Road, broadcast around the world on his TikTok channel.

Ed Sheeran is Ipswich Town's new No.17

Ed Sheeran is Ipswich Town's new No.17 - Credit: EdSheeran/Instagram

“This is bonkers really, isn’t it!” Sheeran said. “When Ipswich told me I thought they were joking but I love the idea.

“I think this is going be a great season and I’m honoured to be a part of it. I just hope this squad number is only ceremonial because I want to see us promoted and that’s not going to happen if I’m playing!”

Town CEO, Mark Ashton, added: “Having Ed involved is fantastic for the football club. 

“We saw pictures of him wearing the 17 shirt when he was at the Club to perform his Euro 2020 TikTok concert so Paul and I spoke about it and we agreed to offer Ed the chance of that squad number.

"It’s our way of thanking him for his support and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road this season.”

Sheeran's name and number will appear on the back of home and away programmes this season

Sheeran's name and number will appear on the back of home and away programmes this season - Credit: ITFC

Manager Paul Cook added: “Isn’t it great for the Club that we have got someone of Ed’s stature supporting his local team.

“Hopefully he’s going to be in the official team group as well. The players will love that and if we can show on the pitch the creativity that Ed shows with his music, we will do okay this season!”

Sheeran now joins exclusive club of men to wear the Town No.17 shirt which includes Keanan Bennetts, Danny Rowe, Kevin Bru, Jordan Graham, Andros Townsend, Andy Drury, Jack Colback, Dean Bowditch, Wayne Brown and, perhaps most notably, Simon Milton.

Sheeran's name and number will appear on the back of both home and away programmes this season.

Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22

1 - Tomas Holy 

2

3 - Matt Penney

4 - Rekeem Harper

5 - George Edmundson

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

8 - Lee Evans

9 - Joe Pigott

10 - James Norwood

11 - Scott Fraser 

12 - Louie Barry

13

14 - Armando Dobra

15 - Corrie Ndaba

16 - Idris El Mizouni

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - Macauley Bonne

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Jon Nolan

21 - Conor Chaplin 

22 - Toto Nsiala

23

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

44 - Janoi Donacien

