Superstar Ed Sheeran helps launch new Ipswich Town shirts

Ipswich Town-supporting superstar Ed Sheeran has helped launch the Blues new kits.

Sheeran, who grew up supporting the Blues and is a regular at Portman Road, was pictured at the end of the club's launch video wearing the new Umbro creations while on tour.

The musician, who lives in Framlingham, will again be sponsoring the Blues this season, with his Mathematics tour logo appearing on both the home and away kits.

He was given an honorary position in the Town squad last season after being handed the No.17 shirt.

The club's new home shirt pays homage to the strip worn by the Ipswich side which won promotion to the inaugural Premiership 30 years ago, with a deeper shade of blue partnered with a red flash across the neckline.

The body of the shirt includes a unique design based on the Cobbold Stand, with the sleeves also including white detailing. The shirt will be worn with white shorts and blue socks.

Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns in Town's new Umbro kits - Credit: Ross Halls

The new away shirt takes influences from the two red kits previously worn by the club during their partnership with Umbro from 1989-95, with thick red and black stripes reminiscent of the third strip worn during the 1992/93 campaign. A section of the shirt, behind the badge, uses thinner stripes in the style of the away shirt worn from 1993-95.

Town's regular three stars, symbolising the 1962 league title, 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup wins, have been moved from their place above the club badge and will now sit on the back of Ipswich's two playing shirts.

Inside the collar is the phrase 'running towards adversity' which has become an important part of the Ipswich Town culture during the first year of its American ownership.

Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns model Ipswich Town's new home kit - Credit: Ross Halls



