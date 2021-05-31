Video
'I just enquired...they were like 'Yeah, for sure' - Pop superstar Sheeran on sponsoring Town's kits
- Credit: Contributed/PA
Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran has spoken about how he came to be the new shirt sponsor for his beloved Ipswich Town - and his hopes for the Blues next season.
The club revealed earlier this month that Framlingham's Sheeran, a long-time Town fan, will sponsor the men's and women's first team kits for 2021/22.
The logo to be printed on the shirts includes the symbols +, x and % - the titles of Sheeran's first three albums - as well as minus and equals symbols, above the word 'tour'.
And, speaking to BBC Radio One ahead of his performance on their 'Big Weekend', the 30-year-old singing sensation explained how the partnership came about.
He said: "I just enquired, and I was like 'Do you guys need a sponsor?' And they were like 'Yeah, for sure.'
"So it's been a cool process. It must have been around the end of the Divide tour, because we'd done the shirts with them.
"For the last Divide gig in Ipswich, I did an Ipswich Town kit with Divide on, and it must have been then that I asked.
"It's been a long process. It's been a long, long process."
The news was met with an almost overwhelmingly positive reaction from Town fans and the wider footballing community, with Sheeran suggesting that could be because of the much-maligned and now scrapped plans for a European Super League.
He said: "I think the positive reaction stems from the negative reaction of the European Super League.
"I think that it's like a polar opposite of like really, really rich people that own the team and kind of monetise the team and then just like people who love a team and want to see a team do well, I think."
Of his hopes for Town next season, Sheeran added: "They have new owners, I think a good attitude, they've got a great new manager and next season we could be promoted, we'll see."