'I just enquired...they were like 'Yeah, for sure' - Pop superstar Sheeran on sponsoring Town's kits

Published: 3:46 PM May 31, 2021 Updated: 3:54 PM May 31, 2021

Suffolk pop superstar Ed Sheeran has spoken about how he came to be the new shirt sponsor for his beloved Ipswich Town - and his hopes for the Blues next season.

The club revealed earlier this month that Framlingham's Sheeran, a long-time Town fan, will sponsor the men's and women's first team kits for 2021/22.

The logo to be printed on the shirts includes the symbols +, x and % - the titles of Sheeran's first three albums - as well as minus and equals symbols, above the word 'tour'.

Ed Sheeran enjoying a game at Portman Road in August 2019. Picture: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

And, speaking to BBC Radio One ahead of his performance on their 'Big Weekend', the 30-year-old singing sensation explained how the partnership came about.

He said: "I just enquired, and I was like 'Do you guys need a sponsor?' And they were like 'Yeah, for sure.'

"So it's been a cool process. It must have been around the end of the Divide tour, because we'd done the shirts with them.

"For the last Divide gig in Ipswich, I did an Ipswich Town kit with Divide on, and it must have been then that I asked.

"It's been a long process. It's been a long, long process."

The news was met with an almost overwhelmingly positive reaction from Town fans and the wider footballing community, with Sheeran suggesting that could be because of the much-maligned and now scrapped plans for a European Super League.

He said: "I think the positive reaction stems from the negative reaction of the European Super League.

"I think that it's like a polar opposite of like really, really rich people that own the team and kind of monetise the team and then just like people who love a team and want to see a team do well, I think."

Of his hopes for Town next season, Sheeran added: "They have new owners, I think a good attitude, they've got a great new manager and next season we could be promoted, we'll see."