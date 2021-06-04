News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran to debut new single during TikTok show at Portman Road

Mark Heath

Published: 8:23 AM June 4, 2021    Updated: 8:51 AM June 4, 2021
File photo dated 25/06/17 of Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival. Cla

Ed Sheeran has announced a live gig on TikTok from Portman Road on June 25 - Credit: PA

New Ipswich Town shirt sponsor Ed Sheeran has revealed he'll be performing a live show at Portman Road, to be streamed around the world on social media platform TikTok.

The virtual concert, which will be streamed from Sheeran's TikTok channel @edsheeran, will be staged at his hometown club on Friday June 25 as part of the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show.

It will feature the very first performance of his new single, as well as a number of classic tracks.

There won't be an audience in the stadium, and no tickets can be purchased.

@edsheeran

Playing @tiktok ’s UEFA Euro 2020 LIVE show, filmed this with goldenballs himself @davidbeckham , tune in from 9pm BST 25th June x ##EdTikTokLIVE

♬ original sound - Ed Sheeran

Sheeran said: “Can’t wait to perform at TikTok’s UEFA EURO 2020 show live from Portman Road.

"It’s a place I love and I’m looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time! See you on the 25th June.”

The Suffolk superstar revealed the gig on his TikTok channel in a video with football legend David Beckham.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2020/21. 

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2021/22. - Credit: Contributed/PA

The video ends with Sheeran, clad in the new Town shirt which he sponsors with 'Sheeran 17' on the back, firing a ball into a goal.

Paul Hourican, Head of Music Operations UK at TikTok, added: “We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships.

"He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly groundbreaking live performer and I know this moment is going to be truly special for the global TikTok community.”

Ed Sheeran watching Ipswich Town versus AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW

Ed Sheeran watching Ipswich Town versus AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The concert will be live streamed from Portman Road at 9pm BST on Friday 25 June and will be free to view on TikTok.

The show will be available to view again on 26 June and 9 July for global audiences that missed the first performance.

Euro 2020, which was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, gets underway with a match between Turkey and Italy on Friday, June 11.

Ipswich Town 2021/22 home shirt

The new Ipswich Town home kit for the 2021/22 season, sponsored by Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran, has been launched - Credit: Ipswich Town


