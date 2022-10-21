Ed Sheeran boosts Blues with continued shirt sponsorship

Breaking

Ed Sheeran will continue his front-of-shirt sponsorship with the Club for a third successive season. - Credit: ITFC

Ed Sheeran will continue his front-of-shirt sponsorship with Ipswich Town for a third successive season.

The music icon, who has sponsored the men’s and women’s first-teams for the last two campaigns, will once again see a logo of his don the Blues’ strips for the 2023/24 season.

The 2021/22 term saw the Club sell the most home shirts it has done in 15 years, only for that total to be topped in just four months this season.

The 2022/23 campaign has also seen Town and Ed, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide in his career, take their partnership to the next level by collaborating on a blackout third shirt that has proved a huge success.

The strip, which incorporates designs from Ed’s Equals album, is the fastest selling shirt in the Club’s history, with more than 11,000 purchased in the six weeks since launch.

Approximately 22,000 replica shirts were sold across all of 2021/22. In 2022/23, so far, almost 30,000 have been purchased.

On the continuation of his sponsorship, Ed, who will be touring the United States as part of his Mathematics tour in 2023, told the Club website:

"I am thrilled to be sponsoring the Club again.

"I have said before that the Football Club, and the community, means a lot to me. Hopefully I’ll make it to Portman Road again soon!

"It was great to be involved with the third kit design this year, and I am already looking forward to next season."

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: "Once again we are delighted that Ed has agreed his sponsorship of the men’s and women’s first-team shirts.

"Ed has shown his passion and commitment to the Club and the wider community. We cannot wait to continue working with him and enhance our relationship."

Town will be wearing the blackout third shirt, which will soon be made available for further pre-orders, against Derby County at Portman Road this evening.

The clash with the Rams is live on Sky Sports, with kick-off at 8pm.