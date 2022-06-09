Ed Sheeran to sponsor Ipswich kits for second season

Breaking

Ed Sheeran is going to sponsor Ipswich Town's kits for a second season. - Credit: Ed Sheeran/Zakary Walters

Ipswich Town have announced that Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring the club's kits for another season.

For the second year running, all the Blues' shirts will once again have the singer-songwriter's tour logo (+-=%x- referring to the name of four of his albums to date) on the front.

Sheeran, who hails from Framlingham, is currently in the early stages of his long-running 'Mathematics Tour', with the first of four nights at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium starting this evening. It will finish in Perth, Australia next March.

Town's kits have been manufactured by adidas for the last eight seasons, but the most recent four-year deal with the German giants has now expired. An announcement on who will be making the 2022/23 kits, and what they will look like, is expected in the next week.

BREAKING🚨: Ipswich extend their shirt sponsorship agreement with Ed Sheeran for another year 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bcNSPWzPRU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 9, 2022

“I am delighted to be sponsoring Ipswich Town for another season," said Sheeran, who was given squad number 17 for the campaign just gone.

“The club and the local community mean a lot to me, and I always try to get back to Portman Road whenever I’m back in Suffolk. See you next season.”

Town CEO Mark Ashton added: “It is fantastic that Ed has agreed to continue his sponsorship of the first-team shirts.

“Ed is a passionate fan of the club and the community of Suffolk. We will continue to work with him and his team to build what is already a strong and exciting relationship.

“We are grateful for his continued support, and we look forward to welcoming him to Portman Road again soon.”

Rosie Richardson, director of sales, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ed has agreed to continue sponsoring the home and away shirts next season.

“We are excited to see what the future holds, and we are thrilled to continue the collaboration.”

Town, once again, haven't disclosed the value of this sponsorship deal. However, speaking last summer, Richardson revealed: "It’s a significant investment. Certainly the monies associated with it will contribute towards the running of the club.”

The Blues may have big money behind them now under new American investors, but Salary Cap Management Protocol (SCMP) means they are restricted to spending 60% of annual turnover on wages.

So, in short, this sponsorship income will make a difference to what manager Kieran McKenna can do during his first summer transfer window in charge.



