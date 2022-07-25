'Ride the wave' of positivity, says former Blues FA Youth Cup star

Interview

Ed Upson in his MK Dons days. The former FA Youth Cup hero for the Blues, says he can sense there is a real feel good factor at Town this season.

Former Ipswich Town youngster Ed Upson has said Blues fans should 'ride the wave' of positivity that is oozing through the club right now.

Upson, now 32, made history for Town when, as a 15-year-old, he came on as a substitute in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final against Southampton and banged home the winner in extra-time against a Saints side that included Gareth Bale, David McGoldrick and Adam Lallana, among others.

Ed Upson strikes home Town's winner in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final against Southampton

However, Upson's career never took off at Portman Road and, after just two senior appearances, he left the club and headed off to Yeovil to kick-start his pro career. He's never looked back.

Almost 500 Football League and Cup appearances later, the Bury St Edmunds-born midfielder is back in Suffolk and looking forward to playing for non-league Stowmarket Town in the Isthmian North Division this season.

He is also looking forward to keeping a closer eye on the exploits of Ipswich Town ahead of a campaign he feels could be a good one.

"I seriously feel good about Ipswich Town this year," Upson, who played at Portman Road last season for Newport in their 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over the Blues, said.

"I'm sure everyone has got that feel-good factor back from the end of last season. But it is a tough league. It really is a tough one to get out of. This season there are some really big clubs in there, so it is not going to be an easy league again.

"However, in terms of squads, the manager, Ipswich are right up there. I can't see there being many better squads than Ipswich.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, pictured on the first day of pre-season training.

"They've probably got one of the biggest budgets, which is probably a new thing for Ipswich of late. I've got such a positive feeling about this year for them."

And Upson's good vibes about the Blues don't just extend to the playing side of things.

"Even the kit, Ipswich's kit, it's the best kit I've seen," he said. "Seriously, I want to get one. I honestly do.

"It's just one of so many good things going through the club at the moment. I've got lots of mates who are Town fans. You've just got to ride the wave as long as you can and go where it takes you.

Ipswich Town's average home crowd in League One last season was 21,779.

"When you get something good going on, you have to stick with it. And Ipswich Town in my opinion have something good going on.

"And that's not just my opinion, it's the opinion of a lot of people out there. Just enjoy it. Portman Road is going to be packed every week, the football is going to be enjoyable to watch. There's basically no downside."

Upson has returned to Suffolk having played for the likes of Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons, Newport and Bristol Rovers in the past 12 years. He was at Stevenage last season but has taken a four league drop to play non-league at Stowmarket this season.

He admits it was a big decision to make.

"Moving to Stowmarket is not a decision I've taken lightly," he said.

"I've had a few offers to stay professional and full-time and it was the toughest decision I've had to ever make in my career to be honest.

"I've always had to make those decisions. Do we take this club, or that club? It could mean moving here or moving there, so to purposely choose not to stay in the professional game, rather than being forced into it, or injuries taking hold, has been a big decision.

"But I'm ready now. It's a decision based around family and home and Stowmarket are a good club, with a good manager and good players. I'm looking forward to it."

Ironically, Upson made his Ipswich Town debut in a 3-3 League Cup clash with Shrewsbury and in the squad that night back in 2009 were Jack Ainsley and Reggie Lambe (who both started, Upson was on the bench). All three are now reunited at Stowmarket, along with Chris Casement, who played in the Youth Cup final of 2005.

"It's nice to be with those lads again," Upson said. "I was sad to leave Ipswich, of course I was. It was my home-town club.

"But Roy Keane was the manager then and he called me into his office one day and told me if I really wanted to progress my career it's no good me sitting around here, sometimes in the squad, sometimes out of the squad.

"He said I needed to be playing games, get into men's football, get into the professional game, find my own path.

"I'll be honest, it was the best bit of advice I've ever had."