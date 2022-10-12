News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listen to defender Edmundson facing some tough question at Ipswich primary school

Andy Warren

Published: 9:54 AM October 12, 2022
George Edmundson pictured during the win over Portsmouth

George Edmundson visited a primary school in Ipswich earlier this week - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson has been given a grilling by a group of schoolchildren in the town. 

The centre-half visited St Matthew’s C of E Primary School on Portman Road on Monday afternoon and answered a wide range of questions from the children, before taking part in an after-school football session. 

The Q&A session was recorded for the school’s ‘Matt Matters’ podcast and saw the defender discuss his start to life in football, working under Kieran McKenna and his Ipswich Town team-mates. 

Edmundson was also asked about his stats on FIFA 23, before being probed on whether he has scored many own goals in his career, his best goal, his worst tackle and how it feels to lose a game of football. 

He was also asked whether he dislikes any of his Ipswich Town team-mates and why he’s called ‘The Fridge’. 

You can listen to the podcast here, which pupils, write, record, edit and release themselves. 


