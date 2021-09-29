'This shows other teams we mean business' - Edmundson on 6-0 win

Published: 2:08 PM September 29, 2021

Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson says last night's 6-0 thrashing of Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road sends a message out to the rest of League One.

Having been widely-tipped to be promotion contenders, the new-look Blues failed to win any of their opening eight games across all competitions.

Blues boss Paul Cook and chief executive Mark Ashton both called for patience as 19 summer signings found their feet and there is now a sense that things are beginning to click.

"We can feel it on the pitch, and I'm sure everybody can see it, that we are a lot more solid since the Bolton game (5-2 home defeat)," said Edmundson, speaking to the club website.

"That's down the gaffer helping us and going through individual clips and tweaking things a little bit.

"The only way you are going to learn about each other is playing. We've had a few games together now, got that first win at home and now we need to build on that."

The former Rangers and Derby man continued: "It doesn't get much better than this. The attacking lads have got their numbers up and us as a back five get a clean sheet. All round it was a perfect night.

"This is what the fans have been waiting for. We had a bit of a shaky start, but it's seven out of nine points now - that is momentum. I think tonight shows other teams we mean business."

With the Blues heading to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, the 24-year-old added: "Everybody knows what this league is about. It's Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday. We'll enjoy tonight, but as soon as we're back in training this game is forgotten about. You have to go on to the next one."

Edmundson scored the sixth goal of the game last night, netting Lee Evans' dead ball delivery on the run at the near post.

"Well it was just a bit of movement really!" he said, grinning from ear-to-ear. "The defender's looking at me, then he's looked at the ball... bad decision! Because I then nudge him, (stay) onside, great ball from Evo (Lee Evans), I've gone in late, the keeper thinks I'm not going to get there and I've put in the top corner!"

On the performance of hat-trick hero Evans and his midfield partner Sam Morsy, Edmundson said: "Unbelievable. Evo was outstanding. Morsy came in. He's a professional lad on and off the training pitch and I'm sure that showed tonight.

"When you're winning 6-0 some players might just start jogging, but you could still see him demanding the ball in the 89th minute and going 'come on, we need to be better, sharper, quicker'."



