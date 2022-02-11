'It's helped bring me out of my shell' - Edmundson on stand-in skipper role ahead of Morsy return

George Edmundson believes his time as Ipswich Town’s stand-in skipper has helped ‘bring him out of his shell’.

The central defender has taken the Ipswich captaincy during Sam Morsy’s four-game suspension, but is set to hand the armband back to the midfielder when the Blues head to MK Dons this weekend.

Town won three of the four matches they played during Edmundson’s time in the role, with the 24-year-old proud to have led the club in the absence of the team’s regular captain.

“It’s brilliant,” Edmundson said of being asked to skipper the Blues. “It’s something that you want to be. If I am captain it’s something that I feel like can improve my game.

George Edmundson has captained Ipswich Town in the absence of Sam Morsy - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It brings certain players out of their shell and I feel like it has done that with me, I’ve had to become more of a leader. It’s something I’m embracing and enjoying.

“I wouldn’t say I’m loud but I try and do my talking on the pitch. Before the game and at half-time, I can talk myself up to be the best player in the world, but if you don’t go and do it on the pitch, then nobody’s going to listen to you.

“I try and do it on the pitch and try and do things right. Hopefully the lads follow.

“Wearing the armband is having a nice title really. When I’m on the pitch, even if Morsy’s in or if Evo’s (Lee Evans) captain, I still see myself as a captain and try and be a leader and encourage the lads through the game.”

When asked about the decision to give Edmundson the armband during Morsy’s absence, Town boss Kieran McKenna pointed to the defender’s character, impressive performances and importance to the club’s future as part of his decision-making process.

“George is an important player for the future of the club,” he said. “He has come in in the summer and impressed everyone with his performances on the pitch.

“He's a positive and lively character around the dressing room and is popular with the players, but also he's a tough character and he wants to win.

“So we feel like he's got a lot of attributes that we want to develop in him from a leadership point of view.

“We just felt it was right for George at this moment to step up and develop himself in that way. We want to develop him over his time at the club and we think he can be an important player for the future.”