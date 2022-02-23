News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

Edmundson on clean sheets, complacency, scoring goals and play-off hopes

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM February 23, 2022
Updated: 10:20 AM February 23, 2022
George Edmundson speaking to the press after the game.

George Edmundson speaking to the press after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

George Edmundson knows Ipswich Town can’t afford to let complacency creep into their game despite their impressive run of clean sheets. 

Following Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Cheltenham, the Blues have now shut their opponents out in five successive games, equalling a club record in the process. 

That record is a source of pride for Edmundson and his team-mates, but the former Rangers man knows they can’t afford to take things easy despite their recent success. 

“We attack as a team and defend as a team, so clean sheets aren’t just about the back five,” he said. “It’s a team effort. 

George Edmundson is pulled back as he tries to get on the end of a Bersant Celina free kick.

George Edmundson is pulled back as he tries to get on the end of a Bersant Celina free kick. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Apart from scoring from a set piece, keeping clean sheets is what we (defenders) look for so as a back line we’re buzzing. 

“We have to be on it for 90 minutes so if you get too laid back and cruise, that’s when you start shipping goals. 

“We need to keep on it and keep more clean sheets hopefully. Every day it’s about doing the basics right and trying to improve.” 

Town’s draw with Cheltenham saw a string of chances go begging, with Edmundson keen to stress the burden of scoring doesn’t just fall on Town’s attacking players. 

“When I speak about chances, it’s not just the attackers,” he said. 

“Woolfie’s (Luke Woolfenden) had a header, I’ve had one off a free-kick and I got the tiniest touch. A bit more and it would have gone in. It was one of those nights. 

“These are nights when we maybe need a goal off of set pieces. We know our set pieces maybe haven’t been good enough and maybe one of us defenders needed to step up and put one in. 

“The gaffer’s told us we did more than enough to win the game and had loads of chances, but teams are going to sit in and waste time when they come to us. 

“We’ve had a lot of shots and did enough, but it was maybe one of those nights we could play all week and not quite get the goal. Having that many chances is positive. 

“But it’s two points dropped. You can see we’ve created a lot and another night we could have won it 4-0, so we need to learn from this and move on. 

“I thought our general play was brilliant. The gaffer said he thought that was the best we’ve played (at home) under him but we lost our way a little in the second. But we still had chances.” 

The draw sees Ipswich remain four points back from the League One play-off places, with 12 matches now remaining. 

“Everyone knows the top six is where we wanted to be at the start of the season,” Edmundson said. 

“We’ve got to take each game as it comes. It can feel like we’ve dropped two points but then we can go and win at the weekend.” 

Football
Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town
