'We've made it harder for ourselves' - Edmundson on Town's Hillsborough loss

George Edmundson admitted Ipswich Town have ‘made things harder for themselves’ following their loss to Sheffield Wednesday.

Marvin Johnson scored the only goal to condemn the Blues to a 1-0 defeat, which has seen Kieran McKenna’s men slip down to ninth in the League One table and fall eight points back from the final play-off place.

The three sides immediately above Ipswich have games in hand, too.

Town’s form under McKenna has been promising, with four wins from his six games in charge, but by losing to one of their rivals for a play-off spot, Edmundson knows the job just got that little bit tougher.

“It was a tough battle at a tough place to come,” stand-in skipper Edmundson said. “You never get an easy game at Hillsborough.

“I thought we played well up until the final third and we struggled with the final ball, but there were some encouraging signs there.

“We’ve had big changes and a new style of play (under McKenna) but it will take time for us to adapt and get used to the style the manager wants us to play. But we’ve seen in previous games that we can do it and we just need a tiny bit more time on the training pitch for it to click more often than not.

“It’s frustrating. It was a big game and that’s why it’s so disappointing. If we’d won it we would have been right in contention.

“We’ve probably made it a bit harder for ourselves again, but that’s been the story of our season.”

Edmundson played a role in Wednesday’s goal, losing possession on the left flank before the Blues were guilty of allowing a cross too easily and then not tracking Johnson’s run into the box.

“I’m partly to blame, in that I lost the ball, but with this style of football the gaffer wants centre-halves stepping in with the ball, so that’s sometimes going to happen,” he said.

“I hold my hands up for it but we have to move on, learn from it and then forget about it.

“We’ve seen in games where centre-backs have stepped out and, when it does come off, we can get into some good positions. But if it doesn’t you can sometimes be a bit vulnerable. But it’s a style of play we like and we can do it. We need to do it more consistently, though.

“It’s something we have spoken about and enjoy.”

Edmundson started alongside newly-signed left-back Dominic Thompson, with the former Rangers man full of praise for his new team-mate.

“I thought he did brilliantly,” Edmundson said.

“You can see he’s a modern full-back, is up and down and puts in a good tackle.

“He was really good – a great debut.”