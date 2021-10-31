Edmundson 'gutted to let Town fans down' after Plymouth loss

Defender George Edmundson admitted he was ‘gutted’ for the traveling Ipswich Town fans after the Blues went down 2-1 at Plymouth.

The defender’s goal on 14 minutes had given Paul Cook’s men the lead before two Plymouth goals, either side of half-time, ultimately condemned the visitors to defeat.

The Blues were backed by more than 1,500 supporters at Home Park, with Edmundson disappointed not to have been able to deliver victory for another big away following.

“They're great. A 10-hour round-trip and it’s sold out, so personally I feel gutted for them,” Edmundson said of Ipswich’s support.

George Edmundson gives Ipswich the lead at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“It’s a long way and a lot of money and I don’t feel like we’ve performed to our best. I feel like we let the fans down a lot today which I can only apologise for.”

On his side’s performance, which Cook admitted saw his side concede at vital moments and fail to take chances when they came, Edmundson said: "I thought we were in the game, really, but not enough of us won our battles today.

“That’s what it came down to and if you don’t win the battles you won’t win the game.

“They took their chances and we didn’t and that’s the be-all and end-all of the game.

“There are positives. We played well in spells and we know we can play much better than that and were still well in the game.

“So that’s the positive. We didn’t really play our best and we were still in it.”

Edmundson was arguably Ipswich’s top performer in this game, heading home at the back post as he connected with an excellent Sam Morsy cross.

“It’s a great ball from Morsy after Woolfie had kept the ball alive, so individually it was good for me,” he said.

“I think I’m doing alright. I’m good in bits but a lot of things to try and improve on so I need to go away and work on that on the training ground with the gaffer.

“As a back five we need to improve because it’s a team sport. We need to do that.”

Edmundson was again partnered with Toto Nsiala, played on the left side of Town’s central defensive duo.

“I prefer the left, anyway. I don’t know why, I’ve just played there since I was a youth team player,” he said.

“So if I get the chance I’ll play on the left but, if I’m on the right, it doesn’t bother me because I just like playing football.

“Toto’s a great lad to play with. He’s aggressive, a proper defender, and I like playing with him. I like playing with Cam (Burgess) and I’ve also played a bit with Woolfie.

“Whoever I’m with, everyone brings something different and brings different qualities.”

Town were dealt a blow on the morning of the game when both Janoi Donacien and Wes Burns were ruled out through illness, meaning Luke Woolfenden (right-back) and Hayden Coulson (right wing) came in after long spells out to play in unfamiliar positions.

“It’s hard when you’ve not been playing and then you come in and play out of position as well,” Edmundson said.

“To be fair, I thought Woolfie did well and looked solid. I’ve had to play out of position before after not playing for a while and it’s tough.

“Hayden has been out for a while so it’s tough for him as well, but I thought those lads did well.”