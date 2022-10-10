'He keeps standards high' - Edmundson praises Keogh's impact at Town

News

George Edmundson believes veteran Richard Keogh has already made his mark on Ipswich Town’s younger centre-halves.

Summer-signing Keogh, 36, brings vast experience to a defensive group consisting of Edmundson (25), Luke Woolfenden (23) and Cameron Burgess (26), with the former Republic of Ireland international making his first league start for the Blues in Saturday’s victory at Morecambe.

As well as contributing on the pitch, Edmundson, who partnered Keogh at the Mazuma Stadium, also feels like he is benefiting from his team-mate's experiences both from the sidelines and at Town’s training ground.

George Edmundson celebrates scoring with Richard Keogh after netting Town's first goal at Morecambe - Credit: Phill Heywood

"He's been brilliant,” Edmundson said of Keogh. “I feel like Cam, me and Woolfy are still young centre-halves. When you get to 28,29, 30, I feel like that's when you're really at your peak as a centre half.

"So for us it's been great having Richard - he's been giving us those little key moment experiences that he's dealt with.

"We'll be playing and he'll be shouting on the sidelines from the bench and we can hear him - just little key pointers to keep you on your toes. He trains unbelievably too, so he keeps our standards high.

"In the meetings he's always saying little bits we can improve on, how we can get better and just overall he's a great guy."

Keogh has hinted at a future in coaching since his Ipswich arrival, as his long playing career reaches its final years.

"You'll have to ask him,” Edmundson said, when asked if he could see Keogh as a manager one day.

Kieran McKenna congratulates Richard Keogh following Town's victory at Morecambe - Credit: Phill Heywood

“But it's something that if he went into, I wouldn't be surprised. The way he comes across and conducts himself is good and the way he gets his point across is good - probably unlike mine - he's straight to the point, tell you how it is.

"I feel like he really cares. I know he's not always been playing, but he does really care. He knows his role and he just really wants to help the lads because that's the type of guy he is."