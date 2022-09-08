EFL to decide on weekend fixtures tomorrow morning as Friday games called off

Updated

The EFL says an announcement about this weekend's fixtures will be made in due course after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ipswich Town are due to host Cambridge United on Saturday - Credit: PA

The EFL says tomorrow's football fixtures will be postponed and an announcement on the weekend's games will be made on Friday morning after the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

A statement released this evening by the league said: "As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

"A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning."

It's possible that all matches this weekend will be postponed as the country mourns the death of its longest-reigning monarch.

Ipswich Town are due to host Cambridge United in League One on Saturday, with a 3pm kick-off. Flags were lowered at Portman Road this evening.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. - Credit: PA

Rick Parry, chairman of the EFL said: “Today, the EFL was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II.

“Over a 70-year reign, Her Majesty proudly served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with distinction.

“The Queen had a keen interest in sport including football. Her Majesty attended numerous FA Cup Finals throughout her reign and was an advocate for our national sport through her many years of service.

“The Monarch was at Wembley Stadium in 1966 for perhaps our national game’s most famous moment to present captain Bobby Moore with the Jules Rimet Trophy after England beat West Germany to win the World Cup.

“On behalf of the League and its Clubs, we join the rest of the nation and people across the world in mourning the passing of our Queen, Elizabeth II.

“The thoughts of everybody at the EFL and our Clubs are with the Royal Family at this sad time for our country.”