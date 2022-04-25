Burns named in L1 team of season as Blues win prestigious EFL award

Wes Burns has been named in the League One team of the season - Credit: Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town wide man Wes Burns has been named in the League One team of the season.

The Welshman has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at Portman Road, following his summer move from Fleetwood, which has yielded 11 goals and seen him act as Town’s most consistent attack threat down the right flank.

He’s now been honoured with a place in the third tier’s select side.

The 27-year-old said: "I’m delighted to be named in the League One team of the season.

Wes Burns has enjoyed an excellent first season as an Ipswich Town player - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Although it won’t end in the way we would’ve liked it to have done, I’ve loved my first year at the club and I’m very grateful to be recognised in this way.

"I’m already looking forward to building on this season both individually and as a squad to make sure that next year is a successful one for the club."

Burns is Town’s only representative in an XI which includes three Rotherham players and two each from both Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.

Michael Cooper of Plymouth is in goal, behind a back three of Wigan’s Jack Whatmough, Michael Ihiekwe of Rotherham and MK Dons defender Harry Darling.

Midfield sees Dan Barlaser of Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday’s creative force Barry Bannan line up in the centre, with Burns and Wigan’s James McClean either side.

Scott Twine of MK Dons, who has scored 16 goals and added 13 assists, is behind a front two of Sunderland’s Ross Stewart (24 goals) and 19-goal Rotherham striker Michael Smith.

Leam Richardson of Wigan Athletic has been named the select team’s manager.

Also on the night, Bannan was named the division’s player of the season ahead of Twine and Smith.

Gavin Bazunu of Portsmouth was awarded the third tier’s young player of the year prize, ahead of Paddy Lane of Fleetwood and Dan Neil of Sunderland.

The ceremony in London also saw Town pick up the prestigious EFL Family Club of the Year award, which honours the side leading the way in terms of offering the best experience for families and young fans.

Town’s PR Manager Dan Palfrey said: "We’re absolutely delighted to be named Family Club of the Year out of 72 clubs.

"As I said when originally nominated, a lot of hard work from people across the club has gone into winning this award.

"It’s fantastic that the club’s efforts to engage with families and young supporters over the 2021/22 season has been recognised.

"We will continue to build and improve the matchday experience for supporters next season."

Town’s initiatives, such as Junior Blues and First Time Fans have continued to grow, while the matchday Fanzone at Portman Road is more popular than ever before.

The club’s bid for inclusivity has seen the Blues partner with #HerGameToo earlier this year, while Conor Chaplin was named as an ambassador for Rainbow Tractors, the club's LGBTQ+ supporters group.

Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons were also nominated for the award.

League One team of the season (3-4-1-2): Michael Cooper (Plymouth Argyle), Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Harry Darling (MK Dons); James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Dan Barlaser (Rotherham United), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Wes Burns (Ipswich Town); Scott Twine (MK Dons), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Michael Smith (Rotherham United)

Manager: Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic)



