Here's when Town's fixtures for next season will be released
Ipswich Town's season is over after Saturday's 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic - here's when their fixtures for the 2022/23 campaign will be released, plus other key dates.
The Blues finished a very disappointing 11th in League One, their third straight year of failing to get out of football's third tier.
But, under Kieran McKenna and the club's ambitious American owners, there can be no excuses about not mounting a challenge in the 2022/23 season.
Here are the key dates for your diary...
Fixture release day: Thursday, June 23, 2022
Season starts: Saturday, July 30, 2022
Final day of season: Saturday, May 6, 2023
League One play-off final: Sunday, May 28, 2023
Because of the 2022 World Cup, the Championship season will be paused between November 12 and December 10.
The first round of the Carabao Cup will be played in the week of August 10, 2022. The Papa John's Trophy will start on August 31.