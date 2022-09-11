EFL midweek games 'expected to go ahead'

News

Midweek EFL fixtures including Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers are expected to go ahead, according to reports - Credit: PA

Football is set to return to action this week, with EFL midweek fixtures expected to go ahead as planned, it has been reported.

All fixtures at every level were postponed over this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Premier League clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest tomorrow was also postponed.

But the National League has confirmed that games will start again tomorrow, with the BBC reporting that EFL midweek games are also expected to go ahead.

The report suggests that some games 'may be affected by a lack of resources such as policing' but that issues will be tackled on a game by game basis.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by the EFL. Ipswich Town are due to host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the National League said: "The League can confirm that further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, National League fixtures for week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

"Clubs, for all fixtures up until the funeral, will observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Her Majesty."