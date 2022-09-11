News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

News

EFL midweek games 'expected to go ahead'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:44 PM September 11, 2022
Updated: 2:54 PM September 11, 2022
A view of the stadium prior to kick-off before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich

Midweek EFL fixtures including Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers are expected to go ahead, according to reports - Credit: PA

Football is set to return to action this week, with EFL midweek fixtures expected to go ahead as planned, it has been reported.

All fixtures at every level were postponed over this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Premier League clash between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest tomorrow was also postponed.

But the National League has confirmed that games will start again tomorrow, with the BBC reporting that EFL midweek games are also expected to go ahead.

The report suggests that some games 'may be affected by a lack of resources such as policing' but that issues will be tackled on a game by game basis.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by the EFL. Ipswich Town are due to host Bristol Rovers at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the National League said: "The League can confirm that further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, National League fixtures for week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.

"Clubs, for all fixtures up until the funeral, will observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to Her Majesty."

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

An incident in Sudbury involving a suspected gas leek PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Double murder probe launched after two women stabbed to death in home

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Close up detail of the Ipswich Town corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

Football | Updated

EFL to decide on weekend fixtures this morning as Friday games axed

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently in attendance to a serious incident near Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Emergency services called to 'serious incident' in Suffolk village

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon