EFL have no plans to suspend League One season despite increasing number of virus outbreaks at clubs

Published: 12:04 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 3:20 PM December 22, 2020

The EFL currently have no plans to suspend the League One season - Credit: PA

The EFL currently have no plans to suspend the League One season despite the rising number of coronavirus cases throughout the division, we understand.

Ipswich Town are the latest club to see games postponed due to an outbreak within the club, with manager Paul Lambert, five unnamed players and general manager Lee O’Neill all testing positive over the weekend.

That’s led to the club’s next two matches being postponed, while the scheduled game at Peterborough last Saturday was called off due to a positive test in the Posh camp. Portsmouth and Sunderland have also had outbreaks within the squad in recent days, while Millwall and Rotherham have called off games in the Championship following positive tests.

Manager Paul Lambert and general manager Lee O'Neill have both tested positive for coronavirus - Credit: Steve Waller

However, it’s understood the EFL currently have no plans to suspend the season, with clubs still instructed to follow the strict protocol set out by the league and complete scheduled games as normal should both sides be in a position to.

That policy could change in line with the virus situation in the country, though.

Ipswich Town have today backed calls for a ‘circuit breaker’ to try and halt the spread of the virus within the game but, as with a full-on suspension, the EFL are understood to have no plans in that regard as present.

The Blues have also revealed their belief the outbreak within the club is caused by the new strain of the virus, which is thought to spread more easily, while it’s expected further positive tests will be returned when the squad are tested again on Wednesday.