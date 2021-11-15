Dates for 2022/23 season adapted for World Cup in Qatar

Next year's World Cup in Qatar has had an impact of the dates for the 2022/23 EFL season - Credit: PA

The EFL schedule for the 2022/23 season has been released, with adaptations in place to accommodate next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The tournament is being held over a five-week period from November 21 to December 18 2022, with the Premier League taking a full break from action during those dates, only returning on Boxing Day.

That is not the case in the EFL, though. The Championship, where Ipswich hope to be playing their football next season, will halt following a round of games on November 12, returning on December 10 at the end of the World Cup group stage.

League One and League Two will continue as normal, though, with the current international rules continuing to apply. That means teams can call off games should they have three players called up by their national teams.

All three EFL divisions will begin play on the weekend of July 30, with the final day of the seasons being played on the weekend of May 6.

EFL 2022/23 KEY DATES

Sky Bet EFL league seasons

Season start (regular season) – July 30, 2022

Championship pause – November 12, 2022

Championship resumption – December 10, 2022

Final day (regular season) – May 6, 2023

Sky Bet EFL play-offs:

Sky Bet League Two – Saturday, May 27, 2023

Sky Bet League One – Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sky Bet Championship – Monday, May 29, 2023

Carabao Cup:

Round one – August 10, 2022

Round two – August24, 2022

Round three – November 9, 2022

Round four – December 21, 2022

Quarter-final – January 11, 2023

Semi-final first leg – January 25, 2023

Semi-final second leg – February 1, 2023

Final – 26, February 26, 2023

Papa John’s Trophy:

Group game one – August 31, 2022

Group game two – September 21, 2022

Group game three – October 19, 2022

Round of 32 – November 30, 2022

Round of 16 – December 14, 2022

Quarter-final – January 11, 2023

Semi-final – February 1, 2023

Final – March 19, 2023