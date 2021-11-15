Dates for 2022/23 season adapted for World Cup in Qatar
- Credit: PA
The EFL schedule for the 2022/23 season has been released, with adaptations in place to accommodate next year’s World Cup in Qatar.
The tournament is being held over a five-week period from November 21 to December 18 2022, with the Premier League taking a full break from action during those dates, only returning on Boxing Day.
That is not the case in the EFL, though. The Championship, where Ipswich hope to be playing their football next season, will halt following a round of games on November 12, returning on December 10 at the end of the World Cup group stage.
League One and League Two will continue as normal, though, with the current international rules continuing to apply. That means teams can call off games should they have three players called up by their national teams.
All three EFL divisions will begin play on the weekend of July 30, with the final day of the seasons being played on the weekend of May 6.
EFL 2022/23 KEY DATES
Sky Bet EFL league seasons
Season start (regular season) – July 30, 2022
Championship pause – November 12, 2022
Championship resumption – December 10, 2022
Final day (regular season) – May 6, 2023
Sky Bet EFL play-offs:
Sky Bet League Two – Saturday, May 27, 2023
Sky Bet League One – Sunday, May 28, 2023
Sky Bet Championship – Monday, May 29, 2023
Carabao Cup:
Round one – August 10, 2022
Round two – August24, 2022
Round three – November 9, 2022
Round four – December 21, 2022
Quarter-final – January 11, 2023
Semi-final first leg – January 25, 2023
Semi-final second leg – February 1, 2023
Final – 26, February 26, 2023
Papa John’s Trophy:
Group game one – August 31, 2022
Group game two – September 21, 2022
Group game three – October 19, 2022
Round of 32 – November 30, 2022
Round of 16 – December 14, 2022
Quarter-final – January 11, 2023
Semi-final – February 1, 2023
Final – March 19, 2023