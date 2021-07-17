News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Introducing the EFL's new football which will 'showcase the explosive speed of the ball' and 'complement the variety of styles on show'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM July 17, 2021   
The new EFL footballers, made by Puma

The new EFL footballs, made by Puma - Credit: ITFC

It’s the end of an era. After 45 years, the EFL are changing ball supplier as the league’s iconic relationship with Mitre comes to an end. 

In its place comes Puma, with the EFL agreeing a £1million deal which will see the German manufacturer supply footballs for all of its competitions over the next three years. 

The EFL have offered their ‘warm and sincere thanks’ to Mitre for their years of service but are excited to start a new chapter with Puma. 

They say the ball “incorporates the latest technology developed by Puma” and is “designed to complement the variety of styles on show across the EFL.” 

They also claim the ‘traditional white footballs’ feature the colours of the EFL logo and “custom acceleration graphics to showcase the explosive speed of the ball when moving.” 

In exciting news, there will be special balls made in the colours of the competitions (both green) for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy and, crucially, a yellow version has been made for games played in poor visibility. 

Puma also supply footballs for Spain’s La Liga. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Suffolk's hot spots for Japanese knotweed
  2. 2 What to do if you get 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app
  3. 3 Warnock keen on swap deals for Town target Coulson
  1. 4 The gaps Ashton and Cook still need to fill in the Ipswich Town squad
  2. 5 School closes amid Covid-19 cases and 'pings' among staff
  3. 6 Man abuses woman at Tesco checkouts for wearing NHS uniform
  4. 7 Murderer Charles Jessop must serve at least 30 years for killing ex-girlfriend
  5. 8 RAF warn of increased activity over Suffolk airbase
  6. 9 Former Town defender named new Colchester United skipper
  7. 10 Rise in takeaway orders 'behind problem town centre parking'

Fun fact: Puma was started by Rudolf Dassler, whose brother Adolf (Adi) founded adidas when the two saw their relationship deteriorate, having previously jointly run a shoe company prior to their split in 1948.  

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wenhaston

Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Milton Keynes Dons' Scott Fraser during the Sky Bet League One match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull. Pict

Exclusive

Town closing in on Scott Fraser signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Scott Fraser has signed a three-year deal at Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Fraser is signing number eight for Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackle the Backbone Fire near Strawberry, Arizona last month. Photo: Inciweb

Football | Exclusive

Why Town owners are demanding players 'run towards adversity'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus