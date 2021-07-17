Introducing the EFL's new football which will 'showcase the explosive speed of the ball' and 'complement the variety of styles on show'

Published: 12:00 PM July 17, 2021

It’s the end of an era. After 45 years, the EFL are changing ball supplier as the league’s iconic relationship with Mitre comes to an end.

In its place comes Puma, with the EFL agreeing a £1million deal which will see the German manufacturer supply footballs for all of its competitions over the next three years.

The EFL have offered their ‘warm and sincere thanks’ to Mitre for their years of service but are excited to start a new chapter with Puma.

They say the ball “incorporates the latest technology developed by Puma” and is “designed to complement the variety of styles on show across the EFL.”

They also claim the ‘traditional white footballs’ feature the colours of the EFL logo and “custom acceleration graphics to showcase the explosive speed of the ball when moving.”

In exciting news, there will be special balls made in the colours of the competitions (both green) for the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy and, crucially, a yellow version has been made for games played in poor visibility.

Puma also supply footballs for Spain’s La Liga.

Fun fact: Puma was started by Rudolf Dassler, whose brother Adolf (Adi) founded adidas when the two saw their relationship deteriorate, having previously jointly run a shoe company prior to their split in 1948.