Eight Town players with a point to prove in 2022/23

Analysis

Sam Morsy, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper all have points to prove at Ipswich Town in 2022/23 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town are about to embark on their fourth season in League One. Mark Heath picks out several players who have to step up in the 2022/23 campaign...

Sam Morsy rides a challenge during second half action at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Sam Morsy

Starting with a bang. As a player, Morsy has nothing to prove to anyone - a heart-on-his-sleeve leader who might well be the best midfielder in the third tier.

But I suspect Morsy is the sort of character who feeds on challenges and motivates himself through proving points.

So here's the question - can Morsy, at age 31 come next May, do something no-one has done for almost a quarter of a century? Namely, lead this talented Town squad to promotion?

Everything is in place, but the Blues will need Morsy to drive them every step of the way if he is to become the next iconic Town captain who takes a team up. Matt Holland in 2000 is a long time ago now.

Oh, and few more goals would be nice too.

Rekeem Harper ended last season by getting relegated with Crewe - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Rekeem Harper

Of all the returning Town players, Harper is arguably the one with the most to prove.

We all know the story - arrived to much fanfare but quickly lost his starting spot and ended the season by being relegated while on loan at Crewe.

Midfielder Harper is still young (22) and has serious pedigree, but is at the point in his career where he's going to start sliding down the leagues if he doesn't produce consistently somewhere.

Figures to enter the season as a back-up in midfield, so the pressure will be off a bit. Can he soak up some stellar coaching from Kieran McKenna and his team and emerge a better player with a defined role in 2022/23?

Every Town fan will hope so.

Joe Pigott pictured at Needham Market - Credit: Ross Halls

Joe Pigott

Pigott is probably Harper's main rival for the title of Town player with most to prove in the coming campaign.

Having arrived as the man expected to score the majority of Town's goals it just didn't work out for the big striker, as he netted just three times in 29 games, the last of those coming on October 5.

Had some tough times off the pitch too, sadly losing his dad, in a year he'll want to forget.

The big question is if and where he fits in McKenna's scheme - can he play as a lone striker, if that's the way Town's boss goes again this season? Or could he fill another role?

Of course, this could all be rendered a moot point if, as expected, he leaves the club in the summer window.

Lee Evans will need to win his starting spot in midfield - and hopefully provide a few more knee slides - Credit: Steve Waller

Lee Evans

Welshman Evans had an up-and-down first season in Suffolk. He was much maligned at times as Town stumbled out of the gate, then bagged himself a hat-trick - and season-best knee slide - against Doncaster before forming a solid partnership once again with old friend Morsy in midfield.

But then he missed the last two months of the season injured, and will now have to battle it out with new signing Dom Ball to start alongside Morsy in the centre of the park.

Can he win back his starting spot and rekindle that impressive - but all too brief - pairing with Morsy? Another top tier knee slide celebration would be cracking too.

Kyle Edwards takes on a defender and sets up the first goal during the first half at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Kyle Edwards

Edwards was the break-out star of the start of last season, his swashbuckling runs and electrifying style leaving us all asking how on earth Mark Ashton had signed him in League One.

But then that faded into questions about lack of end product and goals/assists, before the winger was ruled out for the rest of the season with injury in February.

Now back on the grass and fresh from impressing in Town's opening friendly against Needham, the 24-year-old could be like a new signing for the Blues, to use a classic footballing cliché.

The big question is where he plays - Wes Burns has the right wing back role locked up, so can Edwards play opposite him? The thought of those two running at League One defences is tantalising.

McKenna's suggested he sees him as a right-sider though, so Edwards may have to start by making a splash as an impact sub - and, with five subs allowed next season, could we see 'impact subs' become a speciality on their own, akin to the designated hitter in baseball?

Imagine being a League One defender, 65 minutes into a game and approaching your red zone, when you see the board go up and Edwards trot onto the pitch, on your side of the field. Terrifying.

Kayden Jackson has signed a new deal at Town - Credit: ITFC

Kayden Jackson

This time last year, Jackson had one foot out of the Portman Road exit door, clearly not in Paul Cook's plans.

But then, in a reversal of fortunes akin to WWE's The Undertaker, Jackson came back from the dead under new boss McKenna.

The 28-year-old was sensational in the 3-0 win against Burton and had bagged four goals in six games by the time he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury against Portsmouth on March 12.

His new-found importance to the side was demonstrated when he signed a new two-year deal in May.

With that new deal comes pressure though, and the challenge of proving that he's worth it.

Town need more goals next season - Jackson will be one of the men expected to score them.

Kane Vincent-Young, pictured on the first day of pre-season training. - Credit: ITFC/Matchday Images

Kane Vincent-Young

KVY could be on this list every season. You know the story. An electrifying start to life at Town, quickly followed by multiple injury setbacks.

He's still only 26, but nice guy Kane has gone from an essential, exciting part of the future to a fringe player in his three years in Suffolk.

He played 22 games last season though and, if he can get back to the sort of form we saw in that opening run in the side, he could still have a big part to play.

Another one who could potentially be an answer to the left-sided wing back issue, or fill multiple positions if required across the pitch.

Corrie Ndaba pictured at Needham Market - Credit: Ross Halls

Corrie Ndaba

For what seems like years, we've been talking about Ndaba making the breakthrough into Town's first team - and yet he's still not made his league debut for the Blues.

This season surely has to be the one where he kicks on - the self-proclaimed strongest player in League One enjoyed a fantastic loan spell at Salford last season, being named fans' player of the year.

He's big, powerful, athletic and, crucially, comfortable on the ball - he seems to tick all the boxes for what McKenna wants in a player.

Still only 22, the defender figures to start the season as a back-up to the starting Blue wall of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien, but will surely get a chance to prove himself at some point.

When it finally comes, Ndaba has to show why he's been hotly-tipped for so long.