El Mizouni completes loan switch to Grimsby Town

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:26 PM January 29, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM January 29, 2021
Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on loan. Photo: Sam Strandt/Grimsby Town

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined relegation-fighting League Two side Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season.

As first reported by the EADT and Ipswich Star earlier, the 20-year-old has been reunited with his former Blues boss Paul Hurst. 

The French-born, Tunisia international spent the first half of this season on loan at table-topping League Two side Cambridge United but struggled for game time.

Speaking last July, El Mizouni said: "I wasn’t anywhere near the first team under Mick McCarthy, then Paul Hurst came and that’s when I started to train with the first team. I knew he really liked me.

"I think he was really good for the youth team. He watched a lot of our games and even came in and took some sessions. When you have a manager like that you just want to give everything and show him ‘look how good I am’.

"It was the same with his assistant (Chris Doig). It was a bit unfair that some fans said he was a bully because when you know him well you wouldn’t say that."

Grimsby host fellow strugglers Stevenage tomorrow afternoon.

It's understood that the Blues have also made young fringe players Armando Dobra and Brett McGavin available for loan before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Blues boss Paul Lambert is keen to add a striker to his squad, with it understood that Nottingham Forest youngster Will Swan is among the players being considered.

