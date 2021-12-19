Watch Town talent Baggott score his first international goal

Video

Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal for Indonesia today - Credit: AFF Suzuki Cup Twitter

Young Ipswich Town talent Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal for Indonesia today - watch it here.

The towering young centre back headed home powerfully as his country beat Malaysia 4-1 in the AFF Suzuki Cup this afternoon.

The result sees Indonesia finish top of their group in the competition, a biennial event pitting the top national sides in South East Asia against each other.

The match saw Baggott, 19, win just his third senior cap for his country.

The 6ft 4ins prospect, who's made one senior appearance for Town, spent time on loan at KIng's Lynn Town last season.

He has a huge social media following - significantly more than Town!







