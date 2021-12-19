News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Watch Town talent Baggott score his first international goal

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:15 PM December 19, 2021
Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal for Indonesia today 

Ipswich Town youngster Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal for Indonesia today - Credit: AFF Suzuki Cup Twitter

Young Ipswich Town talent Elkan Baggott scored his first international goal for Indonesia today - watch it here.

The towering young centre back headed home powerfully as his country beat Malaysia 4-1 in the AFF Suzuki Cup this afternoon.

The result sees Indonesia finish top of their group in the competition, a biennial event pitting the top national sides in South East Asia against each other.

The match saw Baggott, 19, win just his third senior cap for his country. 

The 6ft 4ins prospect, who's made one senior appearance for Town, spent time on loan at KIng's Lynn Town last season.

He has a huge social media following - significantly more than Town!



Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

East of England Ambulance Service

Ambulance staff Christmas party leads to Covid outbreak

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United Assistant Coach Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna set to be named new Ipswich Town manager

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna before the Premier League match at the Etihad Sta

'It feels like the right time' - Kieran McKenna named Ipswich Town manager

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Manchester United assistant manager Kieran McKenna before the Premier League match at the Etihad Sta

Football | Opinion

Great move or a big risk? What Town fans are saying about Kieran McKenna

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon