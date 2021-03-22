Town defender Baggott joins King's Lynn on loan

Published: 5:33 PM March 22, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM March 22, 2021

Elkan Baggott has joined King’s Lynn Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old moves to the National League on a youth loan until the end of the campaign, where he will get a first taste of regular senior football.

The Indonesia Under 19 international made his Town debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this season before signing a professional contract at the end of January, having been around the Blues' senior squad for several weeks previously.

Baggott had attracted interest from Leeds and West Ham before committing his future to Town, having impressed in the club's youth system.

King’s Lynn currently sit 21st in the National League, two spots from the foot of the table, but there is no relegation from the fifth-tier this season due to the severe impact Covid-19 has had on the non-league game.

The Linnets have suffered a string of injuries in defence and have also furloughed large sections of their playing squad, in a bid to steady their finances at a time when crowds are unable to attend games.

Baggott could make his Lynn debut at Altrincham on Tuesday evening, with matches against Stockport, Dagenham, Chesterfield and Wrexham all still to come.

Baggott, 18, could line up in defence with former Town Under 23s captain Chris Smith, who joined the Norfolk side after leaving the Blues’ academy, as well as former Norwich striker Simeon Jackson.