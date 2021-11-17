Young Town talent Baggott makes international debut

Young Ipswich Town talent Elkan Baggott made his full international debut for Indonesia last night.

The 6ft 4ins centre-back played 70 minutes as his country lost 1-0 to Afghanistan in a friendly in Turkey.

Afghanistan won the match after Baggott's departure, Omid Popalzay scoring in the 85th minute.

But the game was the latest step in the rise of the 19-year-old, a former pupil at St Benedict's Catholic College in Colchester, who emerged as a real prospect at Town last season.

Elkan Baggott is one of Town's brightest prospects - Credit: Archant

As well as being a key part of the under 18 side which reached the last four of the FA Youth Cup, Baggott made his senior Town debut in the EFL Trophy and impressed while out on loan at King's Lynn Town.

He also signed his first pro deal at Portman Road in January, a contract which runs until 2023.

Elkan Baggott has signed a professional contract with Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

Baggott, who was praised by ex-Town striker Darren Bent as he rose to prominence last season, has a huge following on social media - he boasts 173,000 followers on Instagram, significantly more than Ipswich Town, who have 98.3k.

Speaking after signing his first pro deal, he said: "I'm delighted to sign.

“I want to thank all the coaches, my parents and everyone who has been around me and helped me and I’m just looking forward to kicking on now.

"Coming through the academy the coaches have been so supportive and helpful and have taken time out of their sessions to help me personally. They have been great.

Elkan Baggott in action during Town Under 23s' victory over Wigan - Credit: Ross Halls

“My parents have always supported me through the ups and downs and they will continue to do so. I’m so thankful.

“Now I have to get my head down and kick on."