'It's been my best season yet' - Baggott looking to cap off memorable campaign with Youth Cup win

Published: 3:00 PM May 11, 2021

Elkan Baggott has been a key member of Town's Under 18s - Credit: Steve Waller

Elkan Baggott wants to cap off his ‘best season yet’ by helping Ipswich Town’s Under 18s reach the final of the FA Youth Cup.

The teenager’s had a busy season which has seen him make his senior Town debut in the EFL Trophy, make the first-team bench for a league game, sign a professional contract, head out on loan to National League side King’s Lynn Town and receive a first senior call-up to the Indonesian national team.

But helping his friends and team-mates beat Liverpool in tomorrow night’s semi-final at Portman Road and then potentially winning the final would make a great season absolutely perfect.

“It’s been my best season yet I think,” he said.

Elkan Baggott's goal took the quarter-final clash with Sheffield United to extra-time - Credit: Ross Halls

“I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had this season. It’s been a funny season, moving up and down between all the age groups and teams has been new to me.

“But it’s a season I’m really proud of. Being involved in the first-team meant a lot and I have to thank Paul Lambert a lot because he was great for me. Hopefully I can push on next season.

“I’ve learnt a lot at King’s Lynn, being thrown into the senior environment, and it’s been quite challenging. I think I’ve overcome it quite well and it’s an experience I’ve taken on.

“Winning this game or even the final would be the cherry on top of a great season. We have to go out and win these two games which I’m determined to try and help the team do.”

Baggott scored a vital goal in Town’s Youth Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United, taking the tie to extra-time before his side ultimately went on to win 3-2 to set up their clash with Liverpool.

“That game had everything and we had so many different emotions during it,” Baggott said.

“No matter how far we get now we can look back and be proud of what we’ve achieved.

“Liverpool are a big club and it’s a huge game but we’ll prepare properly and not look at the names. Our objective is to get to the final.”

The game is being televised live on BT Sport as well as being shown in Indonesia, the country Baggott represents at international and where he has a huge following.

“I’m so grateful to have all that support and I hope we can win in front of them,” he said.