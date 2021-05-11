News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'It's been my best season yet' - Baggott looking to cap off memorable campaign with Youth Cup win

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Elkan Baggott pictured in the warm up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Elkan Baggott has been a key member of Town's Under 18s - Credit: Steve Waller

Elkan Baggott wants to cap off his ‘best season yet’ by helping Ipswich Town’s Under 18s reach the final of the FA Youth Cup. 

The teenager’s had a busy season which has seen him make his senior Town debut in the EFL Trophy, make the first-team bench for a league game, sign a professional contract, head out on loan to National League side King’s Lynn Town and receive a first senior call-up to the Indonesian national team. 

But helping his friends and team-mates beat Liverpool in tomorrow night’s semi-final at Portman Road and then potentially winning the final would make a great season absolutely perfect. 

“It’s been my best season yet I think,” he said. 

sport

Elkan Baggott's goal took the quarter-final clash with Sheffield United to extra-time - Credit: Ross Halls

“I’m truly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve had this season. It’s been a funny season, moving up and down between all the age groups and teams has been new to me. 

“But it’s a season I’m really proud of. Being involved in the first-team meant a lot and I have to thank Paul Lambert a lot because he was great for me. Hopefully I can push on next season. 

“I’ve learnt a lot at King’s Lynn, being thrown into the senior environment, and it’s been quite challenging. I think I’ve overcome it quite well and it’s an experience I’ve taken on. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  3. 3 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
  1. 4 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
  2. 5 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
  3. 6 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  4. 7 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
  5. 8 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
  6. 9 Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade
  7. 10 CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M

“Winning this game or even the final would be the cherry on top of a great season. We have to go out and win these two games which I’m determined to try and help the team do.” 

Baggott scored a vital goal in Town’s Youth Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United, taking the tie to extra-time before his side ultimately went on to win 3-2 to set up their clash with Liverpool. 

“That game had everything and we had so many different emotions during it,” Baggott said. 

“No matter how far we get now we can look back and be proud of what we’ve achieved. 

“Liverpool are a big club and it’s a huge game but we’ll prepare properly and not look at the names. Our objective is to get to the final.” 

The game is being televised live on BT Sport as well as being shown in Indonesia, the country Baggott represents at international and where he has a huge following. 

“I’m so grateful to have all that support and I hope we can win in front of them,” he said. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk County Council and Ipswich Borough Council election count 2021, at the Ipswich Corn Exchang

Suffolk County Council

Tories retain control but Greens surge: Suffolk election results in full

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30-12-2020 of Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. Issue date: Friday April

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues linked with goalkeeper and coaching...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus