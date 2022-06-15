Watch: Baggott scores a cracker for Indonesia

Video

Elkan Baggott fires in his goal for Indonesia against Nepal last night - Credit: PSSI Twitter

Young Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott bagged a belter of a goal for Indonesia last night - watch it here...

The towering young centre-back fired in a cracking left-footed shot from well outside the area as his country thrashed Nepal 7-0 in Asian Cup Qualifying.

Baggott, 19, has now scored twice in ten games for Indonesia, who reached their first Asian Cup Finals since 2007 with the victory.

Watch the strike - and excellent commentary - here...

Elsewhere, Wes Burns earned his third Welsh cap as his country were beaten 3-2 by the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Burns played the first half of the game, again at left wing-back, but could only watch on from the bench as a late Memphis Depay goal snatched all the points for the hosts.