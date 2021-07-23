News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
King becomes third Tractor Girl to sign pro deal

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:33 PM July 23, 2021    Updated: 2:38 PM July 23, 2021
Eloise King celebrates her goal in Town Womens 9-2 win at Harlow in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Eloise King has become the third Ipswich Town Women's player to sign a professional deal - Credit: Ross Halls

Midfield talent Eloise King has become the third Ipswich Town Women's player to sign a pro deal at the club.

The 19-year-old follows Sophie Peskett and Paige Peake in signing professional terms this summer, after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with an option of a further year.

​A product of Town's WSL Academy setup, King made her senior debut against Southampton in August 2019 and has since gone on to become a key figure within the Tractor Girls' side.

She scored her first senior goals for the club against Royston Town in October 2019 - the first game of Town's historic Women's FA Cup run, which saw them finally go out to giants Manchester City.

Teenager Eloise King celebrates her hat-trick as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East

Teenager Eloise King celebrates her hat-trick as Town Women won 10-0 at Norwich in their third East Anglian derby triumph of the season Photo: ROSS HALLS - Credit: Archant

Notably, the England youth international bagged a hat-trick in the 10-0 win over local rivals Norwich in March last year.

In total, the number 10, a huge Town fan, has made 19 appearances for the Tractor Girls, scoring 13 goals.

"I'm delighted! Obviously it's my childhood club so it's everything to me and I'm just glad it's done now," King told iFollow Ipswich.

"As a kid it was something I always dreamed about and playing football for this club is something I always had in my mind as something I wanna do."

Football
Women's Football
Ipswich News

